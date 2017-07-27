Mubarakan is an out-and-out family entertainer which is a perfect recipe for a blockbuster comedy including ingredients like humour, emotions, relationships, romance and a story that binds it all together.

Anees Bazmee’s directorial venture Mubarakan is just one day away from its release and it’s difficult to hold the excitement.

Mubarakan is the perfect film to be watched with the family this weekend. Here are a few reasons that make the film a must watch!

Anil Kapoor As Kartar Singh

Anil Kapoor essays the role of a Punjabi Bachelor in the UK. He plays the character of a British-Asian who has been residing in England but carries India in his heart. In fact, he has created a mini Punjab in London. Kartar Singh’s enthusiasm and energy is stupendous, which is evident in the trailer. The dialogues like, “Ye baat aapas mein rakhte hai, youth mein”, intrigues us further to witness the character.

Trending :

Fresh And Young Cast

The cast from the film is collaborating for the first time. Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ilena D’Cruz and Athiya Shetty would be seen sharing screen space for the first time with this film. The fresh and young cast has already won our hearts with the trailer and songs Mubarakan, Hawa Hawa, Goggle song.

Arjun As Karan And Charan

Arjun Kapoor would be seen essaying the role of an urban guy Karan and the naive and sincere Charan. The characters were introduced to us in ‘Jatt Jaguar’ and have carved a place in our hearts ever since. The film has also set a record as the double role characters will be sharing the screen for almost 63 minutes, highest ever in Indian films. The contradictory characters played by Arjun are sure to give us two distinctive roles to remember.

Anees Bazmee- Anil Kapoor

The film will mark the 10th Collaboration of Anil Kapoor and Anees Bazmee. The two have worked together for numerous films like Welcome, Deewana Mastana, No entry, etc. Anees Bazmee has been the writer, director as well as done the screen play for films with Anil Kapoor. ‘Muabrakan‘ would be the fifth time the duo will be sharing the actor-director bond.

The Ensemble Cast

Mubarakan has brought together the real life chacha- bhatija on screen for the first time. Along with the star cast, the film also stars great actors like Pawan Malhotra and Ratna Pathak Shah. The actors would be seen as siblings as Baldev and Jeeto. Baldev lives by his sister’s words and her honour is utmost important to him. With such power packed performances, the film is sure to be a huge entertainer.

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Mubarakan is produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Ashwin Varde & Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and is slated to have its worldwide release on 28th July 2017.