Ever since its announcement, the audience has been waiting for the Akshay Kumar starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha with bated breath and it has finally released! The romantic comedy that delves into the subject of open defecation is definitely a must watch.

Here are 5 reasons why Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is a must watch!:

Socially Relevant Message:

The film explores the subject of open defecation and talks about the hardships women have to face because of this nationwide issue.

A Complete Massy Entertainer:

What makes this content driven film so special is that it is made for the masses. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is an out and out entertainer.

Bhumi Pednekar:

On-Screen Chemistry:

The chemistry between husband and wife is to die for. The two keep it simple, but you surely feel the love!

Akshay Kumar – The Man Himself:

How can you not watch an Akshay Kumar film when it’s running in theatres? Be it Rustom, Airlift or now Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, the actor spelt his charm time and again with one film after another! With Toilet: Ek Prem Katha he takes the entertainment quotient to whole new level and simultaneously educates his audience.

Produced by Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, KriArj Entertainment, Neeraj Pandey, Plan C Studios, Cape of Good Films LLP and Abundantia Entertainment, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha stars Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar. Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, the film will release in cinemas on 11th August 2017.