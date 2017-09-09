5 Reasons Why Sunny & Bobby’s Poster Boys Is A Must Watch!

The Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Shreyas Talpade starrer Poster Boys has hit the big screens and is ready to entertain audiences across the nation. There can be various reasons for fans to watch this laughter riot, so we have listed down 5 reasons why Poster Boys is a must watch:

1. Shreyas Talpade’s directorial debut:

Actor Shreyas Talpade embarked upon a new journey of becoming a director, adding another feather to his hat! As Shreyas was the producer for the original Marathi film Poshter Boyz (2014), we’re sure he will leave no stone unturned to make the Hindi version even better!

2. Hilarious Dialogues:

From what we saw in the trailer, the film looks like the one full of hilarious punchlines and great comic timing by all the actors. We still can’t get over Sunny Paaji’s epic dialogue from the trailer “Itnee zor se patkunga ke tappa kha kar chhat se lagega”.

3. Deol Brothers together on the big screen:

Deol brothers Sunny and Bobby will be seen together on the big screen after a long time. The last time they were in a comic role was in Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 (2013). It’s great to have them back together and create magic on the screen like always.

4. Family entertainer:

Having very few family entertainers in 2017, Poster Boys is definitely going to fill that gap and will be an interesting watch for the audience!

5. Spreading a message on a lighter note:

Inspired by a real-life incident, Poster Boys is a story about three men, who are shocked to find their pictures being used as part of a vasectomy campaign and how they decide to fight against the system. The film is going to be giving out a message through this light hearted comedy drama.

Now that we’ve given you 5 such reasons, what are you waiting for? Head to the theatres right away and watch the Poster Boys tickle your funny bone!

Poster Boys is produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Sunny Sounds Pvt Ltd, Shreyas Talpade and Deepti Talpade. A light hearted comedy-drama starring Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Shreyas Talpade. Directed by Shreyas Talpade, the film is slated to release on September 8th, 2017.