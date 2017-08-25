After treating the audiences with the amazing trailer and sensational songs A Gentleman: Sundar, Susheel, Risky has finally released today. The audience just can’t wait to witness the action comedy on screen.

Amidst all the anticipation and buzz, here are top 5 reasons to watch A Gentleman: Sundar, Susheel, Risky:

Action:

The film brings to the audience power packed action sequences by Sidharth and Jacqueline for the very first time on big screen. The high dose action is one of the top points of the film. The film showcases risky and side of the lead pair.

Chemistry:

With A Gentleman masses get to see the hot and sizzling pairing of Sidharth and Jacqueline. The chemistry between both the stars is unmissable, a glimpse of which was seen in the trailer and songs.

Director Duo Krishna DK And Raj Nidimoru:

The film is directed by the talented duo Krishna DK and Raj Nidimoru. A Gentleman brings back the duo who had earlier treated the audiences with great contents.

Music:

A Gentleman has treated the audience with some amazing tracks that have made the audiences listen to it on loop. The electrifying songs have simply wowed everyone with its amazing music and the sizzling performance by the lead pair.

Sunil Shetty As The Bad Guy:

With A Gentleman audiences will get to witness the evergreen star, Sunil Shetty on the big screen. Sunil Shetty playing the role of a bad guy will be another treat for the Anna fans out there.

The film has created a huge buzz around the quarters and has intrigued the masses to a great extent.

Produced by Fox Star Studios, the film is directed by directors Raj & D.K and is all set to release on August 25th, 2017