Judwaa 2 is one such film we have all been eagerly waiting for. The Sajid Nadiadwala film stars Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Tapsee Pannu in the lead roles.

The film will be the second installment of the Judwaa franchise after the blockbuster hit Judwaa‘ which took the audience on a laughter ride in 1997.

The Salman Khan starrer received immense love and appreciation by everyone. Salman Khan’s portrayal as Prem and Raja won accolades and is closely etched in our minds and hearts even today.

There was been huge anticipation for the film and the trailer has just raised the excitement even more.

Here are 5 Reasons that make Judwaa 2 a must watch!

1. Double Dose Of Entertainment

Judwaa 2 features Varun Dhawan in a double role, one as the tapori Raja and the other as the geeky Prem. The trailer tickled our funny bones with the perfectly timed jokes and promises a complete laughter riot. The dual portrayal of Varun Dhawan has got everyone talking raising the anticipation for the film.

2. The Vibrant Trio

Judwaa 2 brings the trio of Varun Dhawan, Jaqueline Fernandez, and Tapsee Pannu on celluloid for the first time. The refreshing cast has piqued the interest of the audience as everyone is eager to witness Varun Dhawan slipping into Salman Khan’s role and Jacqueline Fernandez and Tapsee Pannu slipping into Karisma Kapoor and Rambha’s roles respectively.

3. David Dhawan- Sajid Nadiadwala Teaming Up Again

After treating the audience with blockbuster films like Judwaa and Mujhse Shadi Karogi the dynamic duo is all set to present the most awaited comedy film of the year Judwaa 2. The pairing of the duo has resulted in some of the most iconic entertainers of Bollywood and the upcoming film Judwaa 2 promises yet another entertainer.

4. Evergreen Chartbusters

The 1997 Blockbuster gave the audience evergreen chartbusters like Tan Tana Tan, Oonchi Hai Building. The second installment of the franchise will not only revive these chartbusters but will also treat the audience with more such chartbusters.

5. Salman Khan!

What else would one expect when Judwaa 1 is doing a cameo in Judwaa 2! Salman Khan who won our hearts as Prem and Raja in the 1997 blockbuster Judwaa will also be seen doing a cameo in the mass entertainer Judwaa 2.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, directed by David Dhawan, Judwaa 2 is presented by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film is slated to release this 29th September.