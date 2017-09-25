One of the major talking points of this week is Rajkummar Rao’s Newton. After making it as India’s official entry to Oscars 2018, Newton showed the growth of over 160% at the box office on its 2nd day.

Yesterday, I went to watch Newton for the 2nd time. The 2.30pm show was jam-packed. Besides me, an old uncle – aged in his 70s was seated. First of all, to see the audience of every age gathering to watch a film which is not your usual family entertainer or an event flick. This is Newton – a dark comedy based on Indian voting system and how it is affected badly in the remote areas.

After watching it for the second time, I’ve come to a conclusion that it’s not just merely a film on voting. Let’s take a look at 5 of the many things this film teaches us. Go ahead & read only if you’ve watched the film. If you still haven’t – bookmark this article, watch the film, come back and give this a read.

1. No duty is small & there’s nothing bigger than your duty

Every time you see Rajkummar Rao saying “Main sirf apni duty kar raha hoon”, you wish there should be more people like him. Scared, tired and beaten – Newton, never for a second, tries to get off from his duty. From the start, he has been requested, overwhelmed and threatened throughout to pull off from the voting and go back. Newton was till the end where he was in the start – honestly stubborn to fulfil his duties.

2. Being punctual is being human

“Time and tide wait for no man!” Been a long time you heard this quote? Well, Newton will show you what the real punctuality is. From starting his day right at 4 am to signing the voting document right at it’s closing time – 3.30 pm, Newton shows punctuality exists. In the last when Newton says, “Time pe office aana inhe badi baat lagti hai, uske liye award diya hai” depicts how being punctual is being human.

3. Honesty… Still… Is the best policy

“Yeh voting machine hai, koi khilauna nahi hai” Newton screams when he sees Pankaj Tripathi mouthing false things to the villagers. He raises his voice whenever he sees some wrongdoing. Yes, many get irritated by his utmost honesty but he never stops being true to his work. When the villagers are misguided by the militants regarding the time of the voting he jumps in to tell them what’s the truth. Honestly, Newton in its 106 minutes teaches what many can’t understand in their whole lifetime.

4. Do your work, rest all will be managed

After being told for in numerous times “Koi nahi aayega” Newton still remains at his polling booth awaiting a hope. Whatever he sees next breaks his heart but still till the end he never misses a chance to do what he has been assigned for. “30 saal ki naukri mein aap jaisa ajooba nahi dekha,” says Loknath (Raghubir Yadav) to Newton. Any country need more of such ‘ajoobas’ to bring a change.

5. It takes years to build a jungle

What Newton tries to do in the film is surely not a day’s work. As Malko (Anjali Patil) says to him, “Koi bhi bada kaam ek din mein nahi hota, saalo lag jaate hai jungle ban ne mein.” What the film teaches is, yes it takes years to build a jungle but you have to initiate it by planting that first tree. If everyone starts doing ‘just’ their work with honesty, the dream of achieving a developed nation is not far from our reach.