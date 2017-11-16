Bollywood has been experiencing amazing change and growth as new artists are been explored and they bring to us the best of today’s world. There are many talented and unexpected onscreen pairs which we would be seeing this coming year. They are going to bring to use some extremely unconventional and who are going to bring to us some amazing conceptual movies.

While we can recall that Irrfan Khan and Deepika Padukone’s pairing in Piku was accepted by the masses, here are some fresh co-onscreen pairs that the audience will see together for the first time in 2018.

Sushant Singh Rajput & Sara Ali Khan will be seen together soon in Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath. Sushant Singh Rajput has delivered many exceptional roles alongside successful female actors. He will be sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan for the first time. The stars have wrapped the first schedule of their film.

Ishaan Khattar & Jhanvi Kapoor will be sharing the screen space in a remake of the superhit Marathi movie Sairat, which will be directed by Shashank Khaitan. Recently Karan Johar also shared the first look of these debutants. The film will go floors in December in Rajasthan.

Trending :

Vicky Kaushal & Alia Bhatt are both actors par excellence. The duo will be seen for the first time in Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi where Vicky will be playing an army officer, while Alia will be playing a Kashmiri girl. The film is based on the book Calling Sehmat, which is a story of a Kashmiri girl married to an army officer and is set during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The duo has wrapped filming for the same.

Sushant Singh & Jacqueline Fernandez will be sharing the screen space in Tarun Mansukhani’s Drive, which is set to release in Holi 2018.

Last but not the least Varun Dhawan & Anushka Sharma, yes you heard it right. It is confirmed that Varun and Anushka will team up for YRF’s upcoming Sui Dhaaga, nothing much about the movie have been revealed yet except for short video posted by Varun on Instagram confirming the news.