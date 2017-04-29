Salman Khan’s Tubelight is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The Kabir Khan films is expected to be a war drama with a romantic twist. Tubelight is set in the backdrop of 1962 Indo-Sino war and revolves around Salman’s character who is a slow learner, probably hence the name ‘Tubelight’. Reports suggest that the film is story of his character, in search of his brother during the war.

Chinese actress Zhu Zhu is making the debut as the female lead and Sohail Khan will also be seen in special role in this film.

While the first look poster of the film was released recently, it has certainly intrigued us. Salman was seen saluting in a goofy avatar with his shoes tied around his neck.

In this new teaser poster, he is seen aboard a train and he is waving goodbye. Tweeting the new still, Salman said, “Kahin jaa nahi raha hoon, aap ke paas aa raha hoon. Bus 5 din mein! #5DaysForTubelightTeaser”

Check out the new poster here:

Other than the teaser poster, we have also seen the logo teaser which had a few children singing in chorus ‘Jal Jaa’ with a Tubelight that eventually lights in the picture.

Considering the last time Salman and Kabir Khan worked together, we got a stunner like Bajrangi Bhaijaan that connected emotionally with the audience.

This time around too, we are expecting a similar effect. Salman seems to be in the experimenting mood, what with his wrestler character in Sultan, the actor has taken a new challenge with Tueblight too.

Well, lets wait to catch the Tubelight teaser in 5 days now! The film is slated to hit the theaters on 23rd June,2017, this Eid season.

We can’t wait to catch the super exciting teaser of Tubelight! Stay tuned for the most-awaited teaser!