Bollywood actors are a constant source of fitness instigation for many. Several fitness experts believe that one has to consume meat and seafood in order to gain a more meaner physique.

However, there’s a growing number of people across the globe who are taking to becoming vegan or vegetarian in order to reap benefits of leading a healthier lifestyle. In Bollywood too there’s a wave of actors who are vegetarians and yet have an enviously fit body. Here’s a list of Bollywood stars who are vegan/vegetarian and yet rock a fit and fabulous body.

The actress who’s taken to physical fitness in a major way recently is also a vegetarian and has one of the most athletic bodies in Bollywood. Her social media is a great source of inspiration to those looking to know what a healthy diet of a fit vegetarian person would be like!

Richa Chadha is vegan and follows a lot of alternative styles of eating to lead a healthier lifestyle. The actress in several of her interviews has vocally expressed her intricate knowledge of following a healthy lifestyle and achieving a fit body without consuming any meat. She’s also an avid animal lover and swears by any means of being against the killing of animals.

