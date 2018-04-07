Bollywood actors are a constant source of fitness instigation for many. Several fitness experts believe that one has to consume meat and seafood in order to gain a more meaner physique.
However, there’s a growing number of people across the globe who are taking to becoming vegan or vegetarian in order to reap benefits of leading a healthier lifestyle. In Bollywood too there’s a wave of actors who are vegetarians and yet have an enviously fit body. Here’s a list of Bollywood stars who are vegan/vegetarian and yet rock a fit and fabulous body.
Yami Gautam
The actress who’s taken to physical fitness in a major way recently is also a vegetarian and has one of the most athletic bodies in Bollywood. Her social media is a great source of inspiration to those looking to know what a healthy diet of a fit vegetarian person would be like!
Richa Chadha
Richa Chadha is vegan and follows a lot of alternative styles of eating to lead a healthier lifestyle. The actress in several of her interviews has vocally expressed her intricate knowledge of following a healthy lifestyle and achieving a fit body without consuming any meat. She’s also an avid animal lover and swears by any means of being against the killing of animals.
Sonam Kapoor
The true fashionista of Bollywood sure has a figure that most envy. Always spotted in the best of fashion trends and setting new trends, Sonam turned vegan too recently in order to pursue a healthier lifestyle.
Kangana Ranaut
The actor always lead a life with a vegetarian diet and later realised her allergy towards dairy products, turning her into a vegan. The actor who has also endorsed fitness brands has one of the fittest bodies in Bollywood.
Lisa Haydon
Without a doubt, one of the most smoking hot fit bodies of Bollywood, Lisa Haydon even after becoming a mother recently still manages to make people look up to her as a true fitness role model. A lot of this has to be attributed to her turning vegan for a healthier lifestyle.