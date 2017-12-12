3 Storeys: Richa Chadha Is Back With Excel After 3 Hits

Richa Chadha’s association with Excel goes a long way. With 3 storeys in her kitty, it is Richa Chadha’s 4th Collaboration with the production house. The actress’ look has gained a lot of attraction, she will be seen in yet another never seen look before.

Storeys will feature a power-packed ensemble cast of actors like Pulkit Samrat, Sharman Joshi, Renuka, Richa Chadha and Renuka Shahane in pivotal roles.

The movie is directed by first-timer Arjun Mukherjee is a collaboration with Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Media and Entertainment

The film also proves to be the debuting platform for young talents Aisha Ahmed and Ankit Rathi. The actress started her collaboration with Excel Media and Entertainment in 2013 with Fukrey, in which he Character Bholi Punjaban got famous. Later she did a web series with them, Inside Edge, which is assumed to be based on the IPL, and her character Zareena Malik got a lot of appreciation.

Trending

Her recent release Fukrey returns is one of the biggest weekend openers of 2017. 3 Storeys is her 4th Collaboration with the media house, which is slated to release on 16th February 2018. Produced by Priya Sreedharan, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, the story promises to make you wonder about people’s ‘real’ faces. The film, helmed by Arjun Mukerjee, is set in a middle-class chawl and closely looks at a few intricately intertwined lives. 3 Storeys, presented by B4U Motion Pictures, releases on February 16, 2018.

Fukrey Returns had an amazing weekend with a collection of 32.20 crores. The film is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film stars Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh in lead roles.