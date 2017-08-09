After creating a huge buzz with an intense Sanjay Dutt starring at audiences out of a Bhoomi poster, the second poster of the most awaited film of the year is out! The film is produced by T-Series and Legend Studios. The poster will tug your heartstrings with a poignant Sanjay holding Aditi Rao Hydari in a protective hug.

Director Omung Kumar says, Sanjay and Aditi complement each other in their roles as father and daughter and that bond is quite evident from the poster.”

Take a look at the poster here:

Producer Bhushan Kumar adds, “Bhoomi is a story about a father daughter relationship and this poster speaks volumes about the film and their relationship. Sanjay Dutt and Aditi have portrayed their characters so well which is evident in this poster look as well.”

Producer Sandeep Singh feels the casting could not have been better. He adds, “I dont think there could’ve been anybody better than Sanjay Dutt & Aditi Rao Hydari to play these roles. This image in the poster is Bhoomi the film.”

Trending :

Bhoomi is an emotional and sensitive revenge drama that explores the relationship between a father and daughter. Produced by T-Series & Legend Studios and directed by Omung Kumar, Bhoomi releases worldwide on September 22nd, 2017.

Bhoomi is an emotional and sensitive revenge drama that explores the relationship between a father and daughter. Produced by T-Series & Legend Studios, Bhoomi releases worldwide on September 22nd, 2017.

Apart from this film, Sanjay Dutt will also be seen in Saheb Biwi & Gangster 3, Torbaaz, and Malang. Bhoomi is not the only film which has shifted its release date from 4th August this year. Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar was earlier slated to release on 4th August this year and in that case, it would have clashed with Sanjay Dutt’s comeback film Bhoomi. However, the makers of Secret Superstar have postponed the film and it will now be releasing on Diwali.