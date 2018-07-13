27 Years Of Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin: Anupam Kher & Pooja Bhatt Walk Down The Memory Lane!

Actors Anupam Kher and Pooja Bhatt became nostalgic as their iconic film Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, which also stars Aamir Khan and Tiku Talsania, clocked 27 years since its release on Thursday.

“Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahi completes 27 years today. ‘Pooja beti bhaag jaa… Main duniya ka pehla baap hun jo apni beti ko shaadi ke mandap se bhaagne ke liye kahe raha hun’. This iconic dialogue was improvised on the spot. Pooja Bhatt and Aamir Khan were a delight to work with. Thank you Mahesh Bhatt,” Anupam tweeted.

#DilHaiKiMantaNahi completes 27Years today. “पूजा बेटी भाग जा! मैं दुनिया का पहला बाप हूँ जो अपनी बेटी को शादी के मंडप से भागने के लिए कह रहा है।” This iconic dialogue was improvised on the spot. @PoojaB1972 & @aamir_khan were a delight to work with. Thank you @MaheshNBhatt.😍 pic.twitter.com/Wmo6luUaX4 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 12, 2018

In response to this, Pooja wrote: “And you were and remain the best ‘daddy’ on-screen.”

The romantic drama, directed by Pooja’s father Mahesh Bhatt, features the actress as a rich man’s daughter who elopes from home to be with her boyfriend. She meets Raghu, a struggling news reporter, who agrees to escort her to her destination. However, the two fall in love with each other.

Songs like “Dil hai ke manta nahin”, “O mere sapno ke saudagar”, “Galyat sankali sonyachi”, “Adaayein bhi hain” and “Tu pyaar hai kisi aur ka” from the film became hits.