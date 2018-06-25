26 Years Of Shah Rukh Khan: King Khan Gets Emotional!

King of Romance Shah Rukh Khan has completed 26 years in Bollywood. The man has given us some amazing movies. The superstar has left no stone unturned to entertain the audiences. The actor made his debut in 1992 with the film Deewana. But he received the most appreciation by playing the antagonist in Darr.

Today, celebrating 26 years in the industry, he tweeted: Tomorrow will be exactly half a lifetime of being ‘others’. Expressing love,happiness, sadness,dancing,falling & flying. Hope I hav touched small bits of ur hearts & hope I can do so for the whole lifetime… ’रोशनी मेरी बहुत दूर तक जायेगी, पर शर्त यह है, की सलीखे से जलाओ मुझको ‘

One of his movies, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayege, holds a record of running 1009 weeks un-interrupted at the Maratha Mandir cinema in Mumbai. The superstar recently completed the shoot of his upcoming much-awaited movie Zero.

Zero features Shah Rukh as a vertically challenged man piquing the interests of the audience to witness the unusual tale. Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions have joined hands for Zero, produced by Gauri Khan. The movie, releasing on December 21, also features Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.