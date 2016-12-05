Last night we witnessed a star studded evening thanks to the Star Screen Awards, 2016. The event was hosted by Baadshah and Dabangg of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

While Amitabh Bachchan won Best Actor for Pink, Alia Bhatt bagged Best Actress for Udta Punjab.

Ram Madhvani was honored with Best Director for Neerja, whereas Pink won the Best Film at the event.

Check out the complete list of winners right here:

Best Film: Pink

Best Actor: Amitabh Bachchan – Pink

Best Actress: Alia Bhatt – Udta Punjab⁠

Best Director: Ram Madhvani – Neerja

Critics Choice For Best Actor: Sushant Singh Rajput – M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story

Critics Choice For Best Actress: Swara Bhaskar – Nil Battey Sannata

Most promising Debut Director: Tinu Suresh Desai – Rustom

Best Actor In A Comic Role: Varun Dhawan – Dishoom

Best Child Artist: Riya Shukla – Nil Battey Sannata

Best Newcomer (Male): Jim Sarbh – Neerja; Harshvardhan Kapoor – Mirzya

Best Newcomer (Female): Disha Patani – M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story

Best Supporting Actor: Rishi Kapoor – Kapoor & sons

Best Supporting Actress: Shabana Azmi – Neerja

Best Lyricist: Amitabh Bhattacharya – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Best Music: Pritam Chakraborty – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Best Playback Singer (Male): Amit Mishra – Bulleya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

Best Playback Singer (Female): Palak Muchhal – Kaun Tujhe (M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story)

Best Choreography: Bosco-Caesar – Kala Chashma (Baar Baar Dekho)

Best Editing: Aditya Bannerji – Pink

Best Cinematography: Anay Goswami – Fitoor

Best Action: Jai Singh Nijjar – Shivaay

Best Story-Screenplay: Saiwyn Quadras – Neerja

Best Dialogue: Ritesh Shah – Pink

Star Plus Ki Nai Soch Award: Alia Bhatt

Lifetime Achievement Award: Rekha

Best Style Icon Award: Deepika Padukone