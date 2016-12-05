Last night we witnessed a star studded evening thanks to the Star Screen Awards, 2016. The event was hosted by Baadshah and Dabangg of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.
While Amitabh Bachchan won Best Actor for Pink, Alia Bhatt bagged Best Actress for Udta Punjab.
Ram Madhvani was honored with Best Director for Neerja, whereas Pink won the Best Film at the event.
Check out the complete list of winners right here:
Best Film: Pink
Best Actor: Amitabh Bachchan – Pink
Best Actress: Alia Bhatt – Udta Punjab
Best Director: Ram Madhvani – Neerja
Critics Choice For Best Actor: Sushant Singh Rajput – M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story
Critics Choice For Best Actress: Swara Bhaskar – Nil Battey Sannata
Most promising Debut Director: Tinu Suresh Desai – Rustom
Best Actor In A Comic Role: Varun Dhawan – Dishoom
Best Child Artist: Riya Shukla – Nil Battey Sannata
Best Newcomer (Male): Jim Sarbh – Neerja; Harshvardhan Kapoor – Mirzya
Best Newcomer (Female): Disha Patani – M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story
Best Supporting Actor: Rishi Kapoor – Kapoor & sons
Best Supporting Actress: Shabana Azmi – Neerja
Best Lyricist: Amitabh Bhattacharya – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Best Music: Pritam Chakraborty – Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Best Playback Singer (Male): Amit Mishra – Bulleya (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)
Best Playback Singer (Female): Palak Muchhal – Kaun Tujhe (M.S. Dhoni – The Untold Story)
Best Choreography: Bosco-Caesar – Kala Chashma (Baar Baar Dekho)
Best Editing: Aditya Bannerji – Pink
Best Cinematography: Anay Goswami – Fitoor
Best Action: Jai Singh Nijjar – Shivaay
Best Story-Screenplay: Saiwyn Quadras – Neerja
Best Dialogue: Ritesh Shah – Pink
Star Plus Ki Nai Soch Award: Alia Bhatt
Lifetime Achievement Award: Rekha
Best Style Icon Award: Deepika Padukone
