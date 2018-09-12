22 Days Director Shiivam Tiwari: “It Is Necessary To Engage Audience With The Film”

Actor-director Shiivam Tiwari, who is gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film, 22 Days, releasing on 14th September says that more than entertaining the audience, it is necessary to engage them with the film. Talking about audience reaction to trailer of the film, Shiivam Said, “People used to think this is a lust kind of story but the film is all about Business revenge and Love. But with the response to the trailer, we came to know that lot of people relate themselves with the film and story.”

“We often think that there should be only entertainment in a film but I think it is necessary to engage the audiences. If the audience gets engaged then they don’t try to figure out anything else.”

Talking about the storyline, he said, “It’s a story of the writer and the obstacles of a Businessman’s life.”

The Film Stars Shiivam Tiwari, Kritika Mishra, Sophiya Singh, Hemant Pandey, Raj Kumar Kanojia, Kirti Singh and Rahul Dev, and is produced by Mauritius based businessman, Adhir S Gunness.