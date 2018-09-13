22 Days: Continuing The Golden Era Of Musical Love Stories In Bollywood!

Actor–Director Shiivam Tiwari has roped in many well-known musicians for the film, 22 Days. No wonder then, that the movie’s song has already struck a chord with listeners across age groups. Not surprisingly, the movie songs received a heartwarming response from the audience

The Music, composed by Parivesh Singh features a mix of songs belted out by some of the biggest names in the music industry. Ankit Tiwari has set the mood for eternal love. Shaan heartbreak song, Khali Sa Hoon, is one of his self-proclaimed favourites! Palak Muchhal Ilaahi has further added romance in the movie. And the Party Number BlackMagic by Aditya Narayan.

Actor-Director Shiivam Tiwari said, “The movie song has received immense love and appreciation, and we are overwhelmed with the response. When singers like Ankit Tiwari, Palak Muchhal, Shaan and Aditya Narayan are on board, the music is bound to be soothing with an element of madness in it. The songs, penned by Sagar Lahauri. We are glad that people are loving the music.”

22 Days has heart-thumping songs, with a song for every mood. The ensemble of composers, musicians and singers has hugely helped in connecting with the audience.