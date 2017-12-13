2017: An eventful year for Bollywood is about to bid goodbye. When we saw big films like Baahubali 2, Golmaal Again doing unimaginable business; we also saw small films like Shubh Mangal Saavdhan & Bareilly Ki Barfi getting the love it deserved.

In brief, let’s see what were those 5 good and bad news that made headlines for their respective known-to-all reasons.

1. Oscar for Newton!

Rajkummar Rao: 5 movies, one guest appearance & one web series; this man has changed the definition of being an actor this year. May what the film be, critics never failed to applaud his performance. The movie Newton itself deserves to be a good news for Bollywood this year. Almost anyone & everyone agreed when the jury finalised the decision of sending his movie Newton to the Oscars representing India.

2. Baahubali 2 storm

830 crores+ worth worldwide phenomenon: Baahubali 2 is the most profitable news of this year. Shattering every possible record, Baahubali 2 is probably the best news Bollywood has achieved this year. Collecting 500 crores+ in India which no other movie in Bollywood has even come close to it, Baahubali 2 stands tall at the box office at least still Thugs Of Hindostan comes by.

3. Small films with big content

The Ghazi Attack, Hindi Medium, Mom, Lipstick Under My Burkha, Bareily Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Newton, Tumhari Sulu, Fukrey Returns: These are few small films which were high on content. Loved by those who saw it, this year comparatively was good on such films.

4. Virushka Ki Shaadi

Most probably, the biggest news of the year is Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s wedding. This unannounced wedding was so grand and lovely, when it was officially posted on Twitter it broke the internet. The fever is still heating up since the wedding and now we await the two of their huge wedding receptions.

5. National Award, finally!

Akshay Kumar: an actor who deserves awards of every possible kind finally got his due with National Award. This year has been special for him, Jolly LLB 2 and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha worked well at the box office plus he got a National Award for his film Rustom. Gearing up for Padman and 2.0 Khiladi Kumar has exciting times ahead.

Trending

1. Padmavati delay!

The biggest disappointment of this year will remain the delay of Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor’s Padmavati. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus dream project Padmavati stuck amidst controversies from the day it started to make. Many accused it of being a publicity stunt, the movie missed its original release date shutting down the baseless rumours.

2. Flopping of event films!

Salman Khan’s Tubelight, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Harry Met Sejal and Ranbir Kapoor’s Jagga Jasoos – three of the major event films of big stars that bombed at the box office. Jagga Jasoos – which was a delayed project amassed love from a section of the audience but was rejected by many.

A movie having Shah Rukh Khan & Anushka Sharma directed by Imtiaz Ali with music by Pritam should be one of the best of the year. Jab Harry Met Sejal, facing the worst reactions, was declared as weakest Imtiaz Ali film by many.

Salman Khan’s Tubelight was hyped up pre-release as it had the super-hit combo of Salman & Kabir Khan coming back post-Bajrangi Bhaijaan. But it failed to attract the huge fan base of Blockbuster Khan as many rejected it saying as a slow & boring fare.

3. Jab Kangana Met Hrithik

Continuing the controversy which has been dragging since the ‘silly-ex’ comment by Kangana Ranaut, this issue steamed up this year. During the release of Simran, Kangana Ranaut attended Rajat Sharma’s TV show and spoke her heart out on anything. Hrithik Roshan, too, gave a couple of interviews about the same issue fuelling an already high-heated controversy.

4. Sonu Nigam’s head worth 10 lakhs

When Sonu Nigam complained for disturbance against usage of loudspeakers for religious purposes; he soared up a controversy for the same. Many calling him insensitive, a cleric demanded for Sonu Nigam’s head against a reward of 10 lakhs. He, once again, posted a video one early morning in which azaan could be clearly heard. He posted a video with the caption as “Good morning India” taking a sarcastic jibe at the issue.

5. Ranbir Kapoor, Mahira Khan

A controversy with an unusual & unconventional pair in Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan buzzed up when they both were seen together in New York. In a white halter dress, Mahira was seen smoking with Ranbir raising up uncalled controversy. Mahira was brutally trolled on social media and she afterwards revealed how she was shattered after this incident.