While 2016 may have not been very impressive when it comes to Bollywood business, looks like the new year will be bringing a much bigger business. 2017 has a great line up which may be promising cinegoers a great time.

The year will be a festive time for Khan fans as Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, both have two film releases where as Aamir’s extended cameo in a film would also be a delight.

Overall, it looks like there will be a good mix of action, romance and comedy. Here’s a look at the release line up according to actors.

SRK : Raees, The Ring

Shah Rukh Khan will kickstart 2017 with one of the most awaited films, Raees. The film was earlier slated to release in 2016 but was postponed. In spite of being headed for a clash with Kaabil, we are quite sure the film is expected to mint a huge amount of money. After long Shah Rukh is seen in a grey shade character and even has action bits which will be impressive.

His second release in the year is Imtiaz Ali’s tentatively titled The Ring. The unique love story has Anushka Sharma as his lead. Considering Imtiaz’s niche audience appeal, the film may not be a box office cruncher but could certainly be a film that SRK fans would watch for its different treatment.

Salman : Tubeligt, Tiger Zinda Hai

Salman Khan is currently the most bankable star at the box office. The actor is topping the charts at star ranking and looks like will maintain his position with the next two releases. Teaming up Kabir Khan for the third time, Salmam’s Tubelight is expected to be a blockbuster already. Also, it is releasing over his lucky slot, Eid.

His other release is Tiger Zinda Hai, a sequel to the successful Ek Tha Tiger. Bringing him back with Katrina Kaif, Tiger Zinda Hai is set to enjoy a different level of buzz altogether. For Salman fans, 2017 will be huge!

Akshay : Jolly LLB 2, Crack, Toilet Ek Prem Katha

Akshay Kumar is now a pro when it comes to releasing 2-3 films in a year. 2016 was amazing for him with considering the success of Airlift, Rustom and Housefull 3. Again, in 2017, he brings us three different films. Jolly LLB 2 trailer has already gathered a great response. Crack will be interesting since it is a Neeraj Pandey film and his combination with Akshay is always a winner. The third release, Toilet Ek Prem Katha, is expected to be high on content and with its middle class setting, could be a crowd puller. Another great year for Akshay ahead.

Hrithik Roshan : Kaabil

Hrithik Roshan’s big release in 2016, Mohenjo Daro, bombed terribly at the box office. The actor has only one release next year and that is Kaabil. The revenge drama is clashing with Raees which means it may not make exceptional business. All we are hoping is that Hrithik manages to make an impact once again with this film.

Ajay Devgn : Baadshaho

Ajay Devgn had his directorial Shivaay released in 2016. The film did not perform upto the mark and now expectations are latched onto his next, Milan Luthria’s Baadshaho. The multi-starer also has Emraan Hashmi in a key role. The film’s first look was released recently and it certainly looks interesting but overall, the makers are keeping the film’s plot under the wraps for now.

Aamir : Secret Superstar

Aamir Khan just ended 2016 with a bang as Dangal broke all records and emerged as one of the best films of 2016. Since Aamir is known for doing only one film a year, this time we will be seeing him on screen a little sooner. His cameo in Advait Chandan’s Secret Superstar looks super interesting already.