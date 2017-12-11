2017: An Actors’ Year – How These Stars Made This A Memorable One

2017 has been a good year for Bollywood. A lot of small budget movies turned out to be good at the box office. Not only this we got to see some amazing performances by actors. Since it’s the year’s end we have to take a look at all the amazing performances we witnessed this year.

Some actors are known for preparing themselves for their character to look perfect on screen and this is why we get to see some of the outstanding performances that we just cannot forget. 2017 has been littered with more than a few excellent acts, with some being real standouts by both our male and female actors. Today, let’s take a look at the best male performances of Bollywood in 2017:

1. Hrithik Roshan – Kaabil

After years, Hrithik reminded us all why we fell in love with his acting histrionics before being allured by his stardom. The actor played his role with much ease in the movie. From how he never once blinked or moved his eyeballs to his body language, Hrithik was simply stealing the show in Kaabil.

2. Shah Rukh Khan – Raees

Shah Rukh Khan served vintage style! The actor chose to play out and out negative role and brilliantly balanced it with romantic roles. Raees seemed like a smooth talker, a man with a golden heart and someone you don’t want to mess with. The actor stepped out from his comfort zone and slipped into the character well making the dreaded Raees rather human and lovable.

3. Aditya Roy Kapur – OK Jaanu

Aditya has done quite a few roles but his chemistry with Shraddha in this one was beyond perfect. The actor carried off a perfect chocolate boy image which was loved by all. No wonder, girls are mad behind this hottie. With this role, he surely makes it to our list.

4. Irrfan Khan – Hindi Medium

Irrfan Khan has proved his versatility with his every role. And the moment we saw him in Hindi medium, the actor adding realism to the role was worth appreciating. Irrfan solely made this small budget movie a big hit!

5. Ranbir Kapoor – Jagga Jasoos

Ranbir’s Jagga Jasoos received a lot of bad reviews but his performance could be simply termed as outstanding. Jagga is reminiscent of Barfi!, the other Anurag Basu film which made Ranbir give one of his career-defining performances.

6. Ayushmaan Khurrana – Shubh Magal Saavdhan

Ayushmann Khurrana is known for doing the ‘Cool Munda’ roles. He opted for a different role this time but he definitely killed it. Handling the issue of erectile dysfunction and impotency, he proved it once again that he is capable of doing unique roles.

7. Rajkummar Rao – Newton

What can we say about Rajkummar, he is known for doing one-of-a-kind roles. Rao, with his periodically blinking eyes and cautious delivery, beautifully conveys the challenges his upright aam aadmi faces in battling bureaucracy.

8. Varun Dhawan – Judwaa 2

The onus was on Varun Dhawan to step into Salman’s shoes and he did that. Varun carried it off with much ease. The effortless PJs in the movie by Varun were definitely a mood lifter for a lot of people.

On the whole, the year witnessed a lot of amazing performances but these are the few that we liked. Can’t wait to see some new talents in 2018!