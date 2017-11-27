To all the amateur Painters (who are now Engineers, Doctors or a Banker maybe) take the paint brush and draw anything gibberish on an empty canvas of your heart. Yes, it’ll be chaotic yet isn’t it beautiful? That’s Tamasha for you.

“Andar se kuch aur hi hai hum aur bahar se majboor” – there’s one line in every film which defines it and this was the one explaining Tamasha. One of the most complicated films trying to explain one simple thing: Discover yourself.

Tamasha, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Imtiaz Ali, A.R.Rahman, Irshad Kamil: A team that came together a couple of years ago to show us how even depression is a beautiful way to overcome awful things and achieve love.

Let’s celebrate 2 years of Tamasha!

Chaos! One of the many meanings of Tamasha. Contradictory to its name, the movie is a soul-soother, a cup of tea many coffee lovers would skip. About a person who’s stuck between his heart and stereotypical expectations of this world. Ved Vardan Sahni aka Don (Ranbir Kapoor), apna hero, starts an unusual love story in Corsica unaware of how this will prove to be a silver bullet of his life.

“What happens in Corsica stays in Corsica” – this was Imtiaz Ali’s version of portraying “What happens in the heart, stays in heart”. Tara (Deepika Padukone) was out of Corsica but she took the memories with her breaking the only rule. There are introverts and extroverts but, Ved here is afraid to meet himself. Tara wanted Don, Ved wanted Tara: both were in dire need of just one simple thing – Love.

Tamasha is not merely a movie, it’s a feeling – when you’re about to lose your loved one and you know nothing could be done to win it back – that feeling. A.R.Rahman & Irshad Kamil teaming up with Imtiaz Ali ensure songs which will from the ones you could never skip if it randomly plays anywhere.

Imtiaz Ali in his recent Facebook post revealed how he knew it’ll take at least two years to see how Tamasha has done. My personal mini-note to him: Tamasha had me the first time and it’s having me since then for every time I watch it. I still cannot resist but to moist my eyes whenever I see how Ved and Tara want to be together yet apart in the scene just before Tum Saath Ho. Thank you for making me realise how lucky I am to have a profession of a thing I live for – writing.

Have you ever sat alone in a room full of darkness and suddenly a soothing tune plays from somewhere relaxing your restless mind – that tune is Tamasha. “Jisse dhunda zamaane mein, mujhi mein tha” – this film raises a philosophical question of how we have everything within us still we are wandering lost to find the answers of questions which no one cares about. You cannot bullshit someone who knows you more than you.

Tamasha also shows how Ved enjoys his ‘Safarnama’ moment: that split second when everything gets clear of what you want in life. Living through the tales narrated by a Fakir (Piyush Mishra), Ved has always believed his life is a story. Just one decision imposed by his parents to do engineering does the damage beyond repair. Already living a catastrophe life, gets his heart crushed by Tara. To break a broken heart is always more harmful than to break a happy one.

Amidst all this mess, Tamasha ends up showing the broader picture of a chaotically beautiful painting. Taking away something you keep yourself with forever. Thank you, Imtiaz Ali, for this wonderful gem – here’s to the never-ending memorable years of Tamasha.