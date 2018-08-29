2.0 Teaser Featuring Rajinikanth & Akshay Kumar To Release On This Date?

Famous South Director Shankar’s upcoming film, 2.0 is highly anticipated by his fans and viewers. The film which features superstar Rajnikanth and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar in the lead has been in the buzz due to its lack of clarity regarding its release date. While the release date had finally been announced by the viewers, what if we say we have the tentative date for the long-awaited teaser release too?

After a year long delay, Rajnikanth’s 2.0 finally had a release date. The director had recently confirmed that the movie is going to release on November 29, although there still has been no official announcement regarding the trailer or teaser launch. And as always, Rajnikanth fans wouldn’t keep calm as they can’t wait to see their favourite actor on the big screen. But the good news is, according to reports from down south, the teaser is likely to release on September 13.

Akshay Kumar in the movie is reportedly said to have 12 different looks for the movie, one of which is being played up as promotional material. Rajinikanth reprises the role of Dr Vaseegaran and his creation Chitti, the Robot in the sequel to the 2010 blockbuster Enthiran.

The makers of 2.0 is touted as Asia’s one of the most expensive movies so far. The makers have released few posters but sadly, no promo has been released yet. However, the fate of 2.0 will be crucial for Rajinikanth after the lacklustre performance of his last work in Kaala.