2.0 Or Padman: Which Movie Would You Like To See On The Republic Day?

2.0 has Rajinikanth along with Akshay Kumar while Padman just has Akshay Kumar to lead the film, while both has Akshay in common the clash suddenly has been grabbing many eyeballs.

Akshay took to Twitter on Sunday to announce the release date. Alongside the film’s poster, Akshay wrote: “Not all superheroes come with capes! Bringing you the true story of a real superhero, Padman this Republic Day – January 26, 2018.”

Padman was releasing on 13th April before this sudden announcement but with this, the film is now clashing with Shankar’s magnum opus 2.0. Though there still are confusions about both of their release dates, at present both are releasing on Republic Day.

We recently saw the clash of Golmaal Again and Secret Superstar on Diwali which proved how a big festival could accommodate one big and one small. But Republic Day is not as big as Diwali still two films could carve their place.

Inspired by the life of Coimbatore-based Arunachalam Muruganantham, who found a way to make affordable sanitary napkins for women in his village, Padman also features Sonam Kapoor and Radhika Apte. The film has been written and directed by R. Balki.

Trending :

Akshay will be essaying the prime antagonist in the film as an eccentric scientist named Richard, while Rajinikanth returns as scientist Vaseegaran. 2.0 also has Amy Jackson in a supporting role. A sequel to the 2010 Tamil blockbuster Enthiran, the film 2.0 has been made on a lavish budget. The film is directed by S. Shankar and the music is by Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman.

Akshay Kumar recently clarified why both of the films will not release on the same day. Still, taking the current situation, if both the film releases together which one would you like to see in theatres? Vote your opinion and do let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.