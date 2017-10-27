2.0 New Poster: Rajinikanth, Amy & Akshay Will Make You Super Excited

Yesterday, the makers of the film 2.0 had released a new poster where we saw superstar Rajinikanth on it. Today, just before the grand music launch of the film, a new poster has been launched. This time, the trio Rajinikanth, Amy Jackson and Akshay Kumar are in the poster and oh my, it’s just so grand and fiery!

The mixture of good and bad has been blended so perfectly in the poster. We can see Rajinikanth and Amy are gracefully posing together, wherein Akshay’s devilish eyes are making the poster complete. We are quite sure that this film will be a gift to the industry and all the fans too. Two superstars of the industry are coming together in this high budget film, this is surely going to create a destruction at the box office!

Have a look at this brand-new poster here:

2.0 is one of the most anticipated movies of the year 2018 and everyone is eagerly waiting to watch this superstar duo on the big screen. This one is surely going to be a visual treat for the fans. The makers of the film will have a grand music launch today at the Burj Puri in Dubai. AR Rahman will be performing live at the event. Apart from the actors, Kamal Hassan too will grace the music launch event. If reports are to be believed, prime minister of UAE and the ruler of Emirates of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum also might attend the event.

Trending :

Directed by Shankar, the film is all set to release on January 25, 2018 and it will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.