2.0 New Poster Alert! Rajinikanth As Chitti Robot Will Leave You Thrilled

Ever since the announcement of Robot sequel was made, it left us all excited and happy. Even the cast of the film is so huge which includes superstar Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson. Earlier, a teaser and posters were launched by the team. And now, a new poster has been launched.

In the poster, we can see legend Rajinikanth as Chitti Robot sitting gracefully and it just makes us more excited to watch the film. We all know how Rajinikanth had impressed us with his brilliant performance in the first part. And we are quite sure that this one too will be grand and huge! Have a look at the poster here:

Directed by Shankar, 2.0 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated movies of the year 2018. Fans are eagerly waiting to witness this amazing movie on the big screen. Makers will have the grand audio launch on October 27 at Burj Puri in Dubai and actor Kamal Hassan will grace the event with Akshay Kumar. Also, it is being reported that prime minister of UAE and the ruler of Emirates of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum also might attend the event. However, the official confirmation is still awaited. A R Rahman will be performing live at the event.

If reports are to be believed, makers have spent a whopping amount of 12 crores for the event.

We will see Rajinikanth and Amy Jackson in the lead roles and Akshay Kumar will be seen playing an antagonist. The film will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The film is all set to release on January 25, 2018.