2.0 Or Avengers: Infinity War – Which One Will You Watch In The Clash?

Avengers: Infinity War and 2.0 – two of the biggest movies from two of the biggest film industries of the world. The second instalment which is opening its gates for a worldwide audience on 3rd May will release a week earlier in India i.e. 27th April.

Akshay Kumar, Rajinikanth & Shakar’s mega project – 2.0 which was earlier supposed to release on 26th January is now been pushed to 27th April. Akshay Kumar’s another film Padman is now releasing on 26th January. The danger for 2.0 is clashing with Avengers: Infinity War.

It’s 2017 and our audience does care for Hollywood movies. The mega success of movies like Jungle Book, Fate Of The Furious, IT and Thor: Ragnarok has proved how general public are displaying their interest in watching English movies in cinema halls.

English movies being dubbed in Hindi is a major plus point for such films. Good word of mouth is enough for a Hollywood film to attract people who don’t even watch much of English films. Hindi dub breaks the language barrier for such films helping the good Hollywood movies. Saying that we still are a long way to go to achieve a decent dubbing status for many Hollywood movies.

“And the initial peek through the trailer has quadrupled the expectations and response. With so much love and anticipation around ‘Avengers: Infinity War’, we decided to make the movie special for Indian fans by releasing it earlier by a week before it opens in the US,” Bikram Duggal, Head of Studio Entertainment, Disney India, said in a statement.

Akshay Kumar will be essaying the prime antagonist in the film as an eccentric scientist named Richard, while Rajinikanth returns as scientist Vaseegaran. 2.0 also has Amy Jackson in a supporting role. A sequel to the 2010 Tamil blockbuster Enthiran, the film 2.0 has been made on a lavish budget.

The film is directed by S. Shankar and the music is by Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman.

There is a certain section of the audience which will be interested to see both the films but as they are clashing it would be interesting to see which one will have an edge. A big question for you guys: Which one from 2.0 and Avengers: Infinity War will you prefer to watch? Or you will watch both? Poll your opinion and do let us know your thoughts on the same in the comments section below.