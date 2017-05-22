Mubarakan 1st Look Poster | Ft. Arjun Kapoor & Anil Kapoor

The first look poster of Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor’s next, Mubarakan in here. The multi-starrer has Arjun Kapoor in a double role and this is the first time he will be seen working with his real-life uncle, Anil Kapoor on screen.

The first look poster features, Anil Kapoor along with Arjun’s dual characters. The film also stars Athiya Shetty, Ileana D’Cruz in key roles.

Arjun will be seen playing the characters of Charan and Karan in the film. While one of the two characters will be sporting a Sikh avatar with a turban, the other one is seen in smart casuals.

Check out the poster here:

Talking about his characters in the film, Arjun, who essays a double role in the film, earlier said, “Mubarakan is a very special film. It’s actually a two hero film done by the same actor. The first character is Sikh and the other one is a man who cuts his hair. They both are brothers and are together all the time in the film. That is a very unique way to present a double role.”

Arjun was recently seen in last week’s release, Half Girlfriend. He was seen playing the character of a Bihari in the film. When asked about his preparation for the film, he said, “Through this film, we have tried to break preconceived notion about Bihar. We always wanted to make sure that people should look at Bihar from real point of view because in many films, we see that gangster, politicians, IAS, IPS hail from Bihar, but we haven’t seen a solo romantic hero who hailed from Bihar in recent times.”

Half Girlfriend was panned by critics, yet the film managed a decent opening at the box office.

Arjun’s next, Mubarakan is now set to hit the theaters on 28th July 2017.