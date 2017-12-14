16yearsofK3G : Read This Article, Keh Diya Na Bas Keh Diya!

It has been 16 years since the release of the iconic family drama Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (K3G) directed by Karan Johar. The film attained legend status thanks to its all-star cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kareena Kapoor, and Kajol.

Staying true to typical KJo style, the film is a feast for the eyes featuring exotic locations and expensive sets, as well as some hilariously relatable characters.

The plot borrows literally from its title and is filled with unforgettable scenes of both Khushi and Gham. To celebrate 16 years of this classic, here are 6 moments that will make you laugh and cry (in that order).

1. When Kajol personified cuteness, long before being cute was considered hot.

2. When the bros reunited and made us weep too. Big boys do cry!

3. When pardes ki hawa hit the ladies. YOLO!

4. When Lady Bachchan got a false alarm.

5. When Poo gave guys everywhere the three most important goals they need to achieve.

6. When Kajol reminded you of your clumsy bachpan.

Have you decided which is your favourite khushi or gham scene?