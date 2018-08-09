15 Years Of Koi Mil Gaya: Hrithik Roshan Gets Nostalgic; Shares A Heartfelt Message!

15 Years Of Koi Mil Gaya: Hrithik Roshan celebrated the 15 years of one of the most memorable and loved characters of his career Rohit Mehra as Koi Mil Gaya clocks 15 years today.

Koi Mil Gaya showcased the actor portraying the role of a mentally challenged guy winning hearts across quarters for his remarkable performance.

As the film turned 15 years old yesterday, Hrithik Roshan took to social media sharing his favourite moments from the film along with a heartfelt note.

The actor said, “Koi mil gaya gave birth to Krrish, and in a weird way playing Rohit gave birth to a newfound strength in myself. Rohit helped me understand every single thing I went thru as a boy with a stutter. And made me realize how everything that “is” was simply meant to be.

He helped me understand that strength was not as important as courage. And that it was ok to have weaknesses. And that being ok with your weaknesses in itself was courage.

Another beautiful thing he taught me is never to assume what other people are thinking. He never did. Never tried to mind read others like we do so often in this age of sms and whatsapp. Rohit took things at face value or based on evidence.

A good tip for today’s gen who should know that u can never really communicate the tone while typing the words. Today relationships are sometimes at the mercy of how the typed sentence is interpreted.

15 years ago jaadu happened in the theaters and another jaadu in my own life. So keep going. Others have said this before , I’m saying it now and you will say it one day looking back at the things that didn’t make sense. It’s all going to work out . I promise .

On its 15th anniversary, I’m sharing a few of my favorite moments from the film. I want to thank all the people who were part of this amazing journey. Especially my dad n mom. And ofcourse thank you to all of you for the love u gave me. #15yearsofkoimilgaya #itsmagic #itsallgoingtoworkout #jaadu #ipromise”.

Emerging as an overnight sensation with his debut film, Hrithik Roshan is touted to be the millennial Superstar.

One of the best dancers of the industry, Hrithik Roshan is known for his spectacular moves and graceful dancing skills.

The actor who has time and again surprised audience and critics alike with his versatile portrayal of varied roles has got everyone intrigued for his upcoming films.