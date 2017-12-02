We have entered the last month of the year 2017 and a lot has already happened till now. With every new film, our Bollywood actors like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and actresses come up with something interesting for their fans.

We also see them in some different and unusual avatars in the films to match their characters. But our favourite celebs also treat their fans with some hot and sizzling magazine covers that we all love to see!

In the year 2017, we saw several magazine covers but below we have listed down some of the most stylish and elegant covers which literally stand out from all of them! Just have a look:

Too hot to handle! Isn’t it? Tiger and his Tigress are raising the hotness bar to the next level! Agree or don’t but Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif make the most stylish couple.

With this royal cover, Kareena Kapoor Khan proves why she is the real Begum of Bollywood! Bebo knows how to impress us all with her sassy and elegant look.

The daddy cool of the town looks handsome on this cover. Breaking his lover boy image, Shahid Kapoor shows us his uber cool side in this one!

Deepika Padukone is an ultimate style diva and she knows how to win the hearts of many by her killer looks. With her bold andaz, Deepika can pull any outfit with panache! She looks superhot in this one.

Those eyes! We just can’t take our eyes off from India’s most beautiful women, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan!

Baba looks so classy! The powerhouse of the B-Town looks so calm and cool in this picture!

Trending

Kya Karoon Haye, Kuch Kuch Hota hai! At the age of 52, Shah Rukh Khan looks like 25. Every girl needs a guy like SRK who is intellectual and wittier like he is. He is surely a chick magnet!

Why so beautiful? Sridevi has LITERALLY aged like a fine wine! Hai na?

Hrithik Roshan, the Greek God of Bollywood! His looks are enough to make us fall for him. Let’s take a moment to appreciate this drool worthy picture!

The most lovable students of the year! These two are giving us some serious relationship goals. Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt make a gorgeous looking pair. We wish if they would not be only reel but real love birds! Yes or no?

The new love birds in town! Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor have madly and crazily fallen for each other. They look so good together and the duo do complement each other!

Desi Girl bani Videshi! The global icon and India’s Pride, Priyanka Chopra is ruling the Marie Claire cover like a boss!

Jacqueline Fernandez looks like a dream in this beautiful bridal lehenga!

Fashion game on-point! Sonam Kapoor can pull-off any style with so much of ease and comfort. And the fashion icon never fails to leave a mark every time she wears any outfit!

Simplicity at its best! Breaking all the stereotypes, Lisa Haydon is showing off her baby bump like a boss with so much of grace and class!

Last but not the least, Parineeti Chopra is setting the screens on fire with her hot avatar!