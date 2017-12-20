The kid who got fame even before his birth and the one behind who the paparazzi has been going gaga, Taimur Ali Khan turns one today! The cute baby of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan is making us go AWWW!

As we all know Bebo gave us some major goals in terms of wearing dreamy clothes during her pregnancy and also showed how no women should stop herself from doing anything. Just like mommy Kareena, Taimur has also been spotted posing for the papz.

In just one year, we have to say that Taimur has become the most favorite star kid in the recent times. As Taimur turns one today, we took some of his adorable pictures. With every picture that comes on the internet, people go crazy for this cutie! Take a look at Taimur Ali Khan’s year in pictures below.

1. Taimur playing with flowers! Now that’s what drives away our mid-week blues!

2. Well, his confused look made us confused too!

3. When even a blank stare turned adorable because of him!

4. The time baby Taimur was cozy in his dad’s arms! AWW!

5. When he stepped out for a casual date with mum!

6. When the cutie turned into a nawab like his dad in white kurta pajama!

7. When he posed for the paparazzi in his cute denim! #DadsBoy

8. Cuteness personified! The look on his face is worth a million bucks! #FatherSonTime

9. Picture Perfect! The time he was spotted sharing a laugh with mommy! #Adorable

10. When his cranky face melted your heart! #CrankyBaby

11. OH OH OH! We can’t move our eyes from this sweetheart even while he is napping. #SleepyGoals

12. When he posed in style with his parents! #FamilyTime

BONUS!

We can’t wait to see more pictures of the little one with his parents as he celebrates his first birthday. Taimur is now celebrating his birthday in Pataudi palace with his parents, cousins, and aunt Karisma Kapoor. Kareena and Saif decided to keep a private bash for their baby boy’s first birthday. They will soon be joined by Sharmila Tagore, Soha Ali Khan, and Kunal Kemmu.