Dinesh Vijan’s reincarnation drama Raabta is all set to hit theatres. The film stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon, Jim Sarbh and Rajkummar Rao is slated to release on 9th June.

Reincarnation seems to be a favourite topic in Bollywood with several films being made on the same in the past.

Ahead of Raabta’s release, Koimoi takes a look into reincarnation films delivered by Bollywood right from the 1940s…

Mahal

India’s first reincarnation thriller film Mahal released in 1949. The film was directed by Kamal Amrohi and starred Ashok Kumar and Madhubala in the lead. The film dealt with the story of two lovers, deeply in love with each other, who died an untimely death. Many years later, a man comes to stay in a beautiful but abandoned palace only to meet the ghost of the lady whose lover looked exactly like him! The evergreen romantic number Aayega Aanewala sung by Lata Mangeshkar belongs to this film.

Madhumati

One of the best films ever made on reincarnation, Madhumati is the proud winner of nine Filmfare Awards including best film and best director. The 1958 film, helmed by Bimal Roy starred Dilip Kumar and Vyjayanthimala in the lead. On a stormy night, Devendra takes shelter in an old mansion. However, he has an uncanny feeling after stepping into the house and starts having flashes of memories of his past life. He has a deep connection with the mansion from his past life. Songs like Aaja Re Pardesi by Lata Mangeshkar and Suhana Safar Aur Yeh Mausam by Mukesh from the film are evergreen melodies.

Milan

The first thing that comes to my mind while thinking of this movie is the beautiful song Saawan Ka Mahina featuring Sunil Dutt and Nutan. The 1967 movie directed by Adurthi Subba Rao is the Hindi remake of his hit Telugu film Mooga Manasulu. Newlywed couple Radha Devi and Gopinath set out on their honeymoon trip. While crossing a river, Gopinath starts having flashes of a whirlpool that killed him in his previous birth. On reaching the shore, he recalls the story of his and Radha’s past life.

Mehbooba

The 1976 film directed by Shakti Samanta starred Rajesh Khanna and Hema Malini in the lead. Suraj, a singer meets the ghost of his past life’s girlfriend Ratna. In their previous birth, he was the chief singer of a royal court and she was the court dancer. While trying to elope, they were murdered. Will they unite in this life? Mere Naina Sawan Bhadon sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar features among Bollywood’s all time best tragic numbers.

Karz

The 1980 thriller film directed by Subhash Ghai starred Rishi Kapoor, Tina Munim and Simi Garewal in key roles. Ravi Varma is killed by his newly married wife Kamini. He takes rebirth as Monty a couple of decades later as fate has a revenge planned for Ravi’s murder. The film was not just a hit but is still remembered for its songs. Melodies like Mere Umar Ke Naujawano sung by Kishore Kumar and Ek Haseena Thi, a duet by Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle refuse to age with time.

Kudrat

This is the second film on reincarnation starring Rajesh Khanna and Hema Malini after Mehbooba. The 1981 movie was directed by Chetan Anand. Janak, a zamindar’s son rapes and murders Paro. Hearing this, her boyfriend Madhav commits suicide. Both of them come back to the same place in their next birth to avenge the crime. Songs of this film like Hume Tumse Pyar Kitna, Chhodo Sanam, Tune O Rangeele are evergreen melodies.

Karan Arjun

One of Bollywood’s most celebrated films Karan Arjun, was one of the biggest hits of its time. The 1995 movie directed by Rakesh Roshan starred Rakhee, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in the lead. Karan and Arjun are killed brutally in order to deprive them of their property. Their widow mother prays to Goddess Kali to bring them back. Miraculously her prayers come true! The song Jaati Hoon Main sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik is one of Bollywood’s best romantic tracks till date.

Om Shanti Om

The 2007 romantic musical, which marked the Bollywood debut of Deepika Padukone, was critically acclaimed and a box office hit. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer was directed by choreographer turned filmmaker Farah Khan. Shanti Priya, a superstar actress is killed by her producer husband. Om, a junior artiste is the witness of that crime but gets killed in an accident. He takes rebirth to avenge the death of the superstar he was in love with. Songs like Dard-e-disco and Main Agar Kahoon from the film became huge hits.

Love Story 2050

The 2008 film directed by Harry Baweja starred his son Harman Baweja alongside Priyanka Chopra. Sana is killed in an accident before her marriage to Karan. Her fiancé Karan time travels to Mumbai in the year 2050 to meet Ziesha a popular singer, who is Sana’s reincarnation. After convincing Ziesha about her past life, he time travels with her back to 2008 and proposes marriage to her.

Dangerous Ishhq 3D

The Vikram Bhatt directorial marked the Bollywood comeback of Karisma Kapoor after a six-year-gap in 2012. The film also starred Rajneesh Duggal. Business tycoon’s son Rohan and supermodel Sanjana are lovers since the past four births. However, in each birth, they are separated by the antagonist Durgam Saha. Will they be able to unite in this birth? The film bombed at the box office and received negative reviews.

Ek Paheli Leela

The 2015 movie directed by Bobby Khan starred Sunny Leone, Rajneesh Duggal, Jay Bhanushali and Mohit Ahlawat in key roles. Musician Karan has a deep past life connection with NRI supermodel Meera and Rajput prince Ranveer Singh. A disturbing incident of the past life keeps haunting Karan as he tries to get Meera as his lover in this life. The film did a fairly good business at the box office and the song Tere Bin Nahi Laage Jiya became immensely popular.