Rishi Kapoor who is all set to rule the silver screen with Amitabh Bachchan, on March 23, shared the first poster of his much-awaited film, 102 Not Out.

His co-star Amitabh Bachchan will appear in the role of his 102-year-old dad. Rishi Kapoor, meanwhile, plays a cranky 75-year-old man in the film.

The makers have now released the second poster of the film where Amitabh Bachchan is seen watering Rishi Kapoor, whereas Rishi Kapoor is seen watering a plant with an unusual expression on his face.

Take a look at the poster here:

While the response to the posters has been positive and welcoming, the inimitable father-son duo has planned something unique planned for the viewers this coming Monday (26th March).

Billed as the most unusual father and son love story, 102 Not Out is based on playwright Saumya Joshi’s well known Gujarati play by the same name and has been adapted into a feature by him. The film is a fun and quirky ageless comedy of director Umesh Shukla.

Trending

A Sony Pictures Releasing International Production and worldwide distribution- 102 Not Out is Produced by SPE Films India, Treetop Entertainment and Umesh Shukla’s Benchmark Pictures. The film releases worldwide on 4th May 2018.

What do you think about the poster? Let us know in the comment section below! Watch out this space for more details on the film! Till then wait for Monday!