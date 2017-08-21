100 Pairs Of Real Judwaa’s Launched The Trailer Of Judwaa 2

The makers of Judwaa 2 have come with the unique way to launch the trailer of their upcoming film. The trailer was launched by 100 real life twins who are sourced from across the country.

The idea is the first of sorts ever to be done and sets an interesting record! In fact, makers have hunted these twins down from all over India. From Chennai to Kolkatta to Lucknow to Bhopal, these twins have been discovered from across the nation. Moreover, these twins have flown down by the makers on the day of the trailer launch to unveil the sneak peek of the film.

The trailer of Judwaa 2, the sequel to the 1997 Salman Khan starrer Judwaa will be launched today. The film stars Varun Dhawan as Prem and Raja, along with Jacqueline Fernandez and Tapsee Pannu.

Director David Dhawan shares, “Portraying the endearing attachment between twins is what I have tried to do. We have 200 twins at the launch sharing the love with us, it feels overwhelming and I am grateful for all the love Judwaa 2 is receiving.”

The 1997 Judwaa was a big hit. After 20 years the duo of Sajid and David are back to recreate the magic Jodi of Raja and Prem on the big screen which has taken the excitement level of the audience towering high.

Trending :

The sequel will have the 90’s blockbuster songs, Oonchi Hai Building and Tan Tana Tan rehashed by Anu Malik. The team also have shot in Mauritius for another song from the original titled, ‘Tu Mere Dil Mein Bas Ja‘.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, directed by David Dhawan, Judwaa 2 is presented by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film is slated to release this 29th September.