22nd December 2017 – This was the day when Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai hit the screens 30th March 2018 – This is when Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2 is arriving in theaters

What makes this further special is the fact that it is almost 100 days after Tiger Zinda Hai that Baaghi 2 is releasing. Both the films are action entertainers and as a matter of fact there has been no other film belonging to this genre that Bollywood has come up with in the interim period.

“Yes, the other biggies that have released intermittently are Padmaavat [historical drama], PadMan [social drama], Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety [bromance-romance] and Raid [crime drama]. The only film still had some sort of action was Padmaavat but again at its core it was dramatic,” an observer comments.

However, for the section of the audience which has been waiting for its regular dose of action, it has been a rather large gap of 100 days.

“Tiger Zinda Hai and Baaghi 2 have one major similarity and that is the lead protagonist turning out to be a one-man army no less against the bad guys,” the observer continues, “Salman Khan turned into a ‘desi’ Rambo in Tiger Zinda Hai and spilled fire all around. Now in Baaghi 2, it is the turn of Tiger Shroff to go on all around rampage.”

Of course, there is a core difference in the plotline and the motive of the two protagonists.

“Tiger Zinda Hai was centered on patriotism and there was no personal agenda for Salman Khan. However, in case of Baaghi 2, there is an emotional connection in the midst of it all. Tiger Shroff is approached by his ex-girlfriend [Disha Patani] to search for her missing daughter and he makes sure that there is no stone left unturned to be successful in his mission,” a senior crew member comments.

As for those who like their action to be raw and over the top, Baaghi 2 is being pitched as nothing less than a treat in the offering. While audiences lapped up Tiger Zinda Hai with both hands and ensured that it turned out to be a 300 Crore Club entrant, the industry is already betting on Baaghi 2 to emerge as the first 100 Crore Club film for Tiger Shroff.

