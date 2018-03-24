There is no doubt in this that Bollywood’s Begum Kareena Kapoor Khan has always given us fashion goals. She had stole everybody’s hearts with her pregnancy looks. Bebo is known for being prim and proper wherever she goes. Kareena Kapoor Khan’s fashion game can never go wrong!

Bebo has transformed herself after her pregnancy, we see her at her favourite place (the gym) everyday and she never fails to make a statement. Paparazzi are always stalking her because she is spotted wearing some trendy gym clothes! Yes guys, when it comes to Bebo, she stuns people everyday even with her gym style!

Who says you cannot take your vanity to the gym, learn from Bebo! Let’s take a look at Kareena Kapoor Khan’s best gym look:

1. Kareena ‘s combination looked best when she paired her orange sports bra with matching shoes!

2. Bebo knows the best white and black combo for the gym!

3. Kareena rocked it with this one where she was wearing baggy track pants and a plain black t-shirt!

4. When she was seen gymming with bff Amrita Arora, she chose to wear a black and white combo but to add a twist she wore blue shoes!

5. Wearing such cool sunglasses with a quirky t-shirt is the perfect motivation to workout!

Trending

6. WHATTTT! Bebo is on the way to gym or lunch? So much style to the outfit with just a single jacket, only she can slay it!

7. Couldn’t get sexier! Kareena wore a sexy pink bralette and a white jacket which was half zipped! Perfect, isn’t it?

8. All white! The camouflage pants looked quite quirky!

9. Over-sized t-shirts are the best pick! Bebo killed it by wearing a striped black over-sized t-shirt with black pants!

10. Looks like we’ll have to do a deeper study into the fundamentals of Beboism to decode how she looks oh-so-chic while on her way to the gym!