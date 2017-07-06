Ranveer Singh! You may love him or hate him, but you cannot ignore him. The oh-so-energetic actor and Bollywood’s heartthrob is known for his quirky sense of humor (thanks to AIB Roast) and also not to forget the out-of-the-box fashion choices. He probably is the only Indian actor who chose a different dressing style.

Not just delivering great performance oriented films, the actor also gives us some quirky fashion styles. We all know nobody could pull this off except him! The man seems as comfortable in a skirt as he would be in a pair of shorts or a tuxedo. Just when you think he can’t wear anything more outré, Ranveer simply goes out there and raises the bar.

On his Birthday, we bring to you 10 of his most quirkiest outfits! Let’s take a look:

1. Ranveer Singh’s bright airport look seemed like a box of crayons. He paired up his pink t-shirt with a colorful printed jacket and tracks with white sneakers.

2. Ranveer surely rocked this look with a quirky blue coat and gladiators.

3. Just when you thought how crazy can his style statement be? He shows up in a Super Mario outfit with matching Adidas shoes!

4. The time when Ranveer tried to get into Sonam’s good books by wearing this to her Khoobsurat premiere. The actor wore a multicolor printed jacket and accessorized it with a gold chain and shoes. Funky isn’t it?

5. Mr. Singh opted for a pleated man-skirt for the promotion of Bajirao Mastani. And he rocked a skirt look too!!! A skirt for god’s sake!

6. The actor was seen at Shahid’s Birthday Bash wearing white pants and a hoodie shirt! The look went viral on Twitter and Facebook, where memes were being shared that compared the attire to a giant condom! He is definitely not afraid of the fashion police.

7. Ranveer definitely ruled the red carpet with his quirky sense of style at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards. Singh carried the tuxedo-cum-long-palazzo look with so much ease that it’s commendable. Don’t miss out the mini boombox he carried around to accessorize the look!

8. The man totally stole the show at the Dil Dhadakne Do promotions. His summery, flowery, casual blue suit looked perfect!

9. Why not add more colour to the quirky style? Ranveer wore a printed outfit for the Befikre promotions. The actor was seen wearing printed blue pants with a yellow shirt and an orange jacket. This was not it, he paired it up with multicolored winged shoes.

10. Ranveer deserves drum rolls for carrying off this look so confidently. A statement t-shirt with a silk nightgown, muppets pajamas, and Sylvester fluffy slippers…that too at an award ceremony! Definitely grabbed more eyeballs than the ones who wore tuxes.

We wish Ranveer Singh, A Very Happy Birthday! Hoping to see more of new quirky styles in the future!