2017 is finally coming to an end and it has been a rather interesting year for Bollywood with the release and success of small as well as big budget movies. Just like most of us, the B-towners also gave in to the selfie obsession a few years ago.

They keep on capturing their special moments and showing them off to the rest of the world with the coolest selfies till date. Something that was constant this year as well was Bollywood’s love for selfies. Seems like the selfie craze is here to stay and is not going away anytime soon.

Celebrities have used selfies time and again to announce and promote their upcoming films, to make their relationship statuses public. 2017 has provided us with a big bunch of Bollywood selfies. Ranging from parties to vacations – our celebs make it a point to click as many selfies possible with their friends and family to share their various experiences with their fans through social media.

Sometimes it’s the presence of a Hollywood celebrity that adds an edge to the pictures; sometimes it’s the presence of interesting and famous mix of people that catches our attention. However, we have listed down a few celebrity selfies that stood out among the rest. Scroll below to have a glimpse of what according to us were the best Bollywood selfies of 2017.

Ranbir Kapoor bonding with his sisters Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor on the occasion of Diwali:

Shahrukh Khan’s reunion with his leading ladies:

Picture of Farah Khan Kunder with Ed Sheeran in her after party:

Malaika Arora Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Amrita Arora celebrate Eid in style:

Ranveer Singh and Aamir Khan at the GQ Awards:

Karan Johar with his sunglass gang:

Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif reliving their good old days:

A star studded night of B-Town:

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu’s monkey-love:

Sidharth Malhotra fan moment with Big-B:

It’s tough to choose one of all, but still which is your favourite one? Do let us know in the comments section below.