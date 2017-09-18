Star kids are celebrities from birth. With famous parents and a surname to carry forward, It seems like it was only yesterday when these star kids were born. And, just like that they are all grown up and ready for their Bollywood innings.
From Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan to Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya, we bring to you these 10-star kids who we wish to see follow their parent’s footsteps into Bollywood!
1. Sara Ali Khan
There is no doubt that Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter is going to be Bollywood Royalty soon. Since we all know the pretty lady is busy shooting for her debut movie Kedarnath.
2. Krishna Shroff
Tiger Shroff’s baby sister is popular for her steamy pictures on Instagram and we hope to see her soon on the silver screen.
3. Navya Naveli Nanda
Amitabh’s granddaughter made news recently for her pictures doing rounds on social media.
4. Yashvardhan Ahuja
We are keen on seeing Govinda’s son on the big screen. Will he have moves like his father? Time will tell.
5. Jhanvi Kapoor
Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter is said to have signed a Dharma movie. Jhanvi is also popular on social media and already has a huge number of followers.
6. Aryan Khan
King Khan’s son is the talk of the town. Even Karan Johar made a statement affirming that he will be the only one who will launch Aryan. We look forward to a grand debut.
7. Junaid Khan
It would be perfect to see Mr. Perfectionist’s son making his debut soon as well. Waiting to see if he steps into his dad’s shoes!
8. Aahan Shetty
Sunil Shetty’s son will be seen working on a Sajid Nadiadwala production.
9. Aaliyah Kashyap
Daughter of filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and his ex-wife Aarti Bajaj, this 16-year-old is papa’s princess! However, more than a future filmmaker, we see her in front of the camera.
10. Suhana Khan
This 16-year-old seems to be destined for Bollywood but has made no clear statements about her interest in acting so far. Though having SRK and Gauri’s genes, we are hoping to see her hit the silver screen soon.
