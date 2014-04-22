We know your undying love for IPL and that rush of adrenaline you get with each season when world class players battle it out on field. Well, we expect the audiences to be all charged up and for that, it is necessary to pledge for your team. This time we have picked the 10 Best IPL Theme Songs that rocked us over the previous seasons.

Check out the Best IPL Theme Songs of all time here:

No ‘Desh Yudh’, No ‘Dharm Yudh’ We Agree IPL Is ‘Karmayudh’

Mumbai Indians – This Is Your Call!

Have You Seen Shilpa Shetty’s ‘Halla Bol’? Rajasthan Royals Just Needed That!

If You Are A Punjab Supporter, You Gotta Do The ‘Dhoom Punjabi’ Dance!

Have Forgotten The Farah Khan Moves? Well, Watch And Learn!

*Whistle* For Every ‘Chauka’ By Dhoni And Sing Chennai’s ‘Whistle Podu’

IPL Without The Signature IPL Tune? Naaah!

All SRK Fans, This Is Your Anthem: ‘Korbo, Lorbo, Jeetbo’

‘Duniya Hila Denge’ Ye Mumbai Indians

This IPL ‘Bulaava Aaya Hai’ So You Better Get On The Spirit!

