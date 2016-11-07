Rating: 2.5/5 Stars (Two and half stars)

Music Director/s: Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy

Rock On 2 starring Farhan Akhtar, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Purab Kholi and Shashank Arora in lead roles is all set to hit the theaters next week. The film is a sequel to the 2008 film Rock On.

The film’s music has been composed by Shankar Ehsaan and Loy. The album consists of 8 songs. Considering the film is a musical drama, there are high expectations from this soundtrack.

Here’s a look at the songs of the film:

1. Jaago – Rock On 2 Music Review

The first song from the album, Jaago will pretty much remind you of Rock On‘s Socha Hai. Crooned by Farhan Akhtar and Sidharth Mahadevan, the song is surely fast paced but fails to really get you in the groove. Jaago is lyrically too quite an uninspiring work. As a song from the Rock On album it is a disappointment.

2. Udja Re – Rock On 2 Music Review

Shraddha Kapoor surprised us with her singing talent in Ek Villain and with Rock On 2, just like Farhan Akhtar, she has sung majority of the songs as the lead. Udja Re seems like an inspirational attempt of Nadaan Parindey of Rockstar. Sadly, Shraddha’s vocals don’t seem strong enough to hold a song of this tempo. Also, the edgy vocals required for a rock song are completely missing. Shankar Mahadevan lends a classical backing which sounds good but is probably the only enjoyable part in this song. The guitar sections are great but the rest of the song fails.

3. You Know What I Mean – Rock On 2 Music Review

You Know What I Mean is a peppy track which is high on a Boy Band feel to it. Much of it sounds like a song that could be crooned by Jonas Brothers or One Direction and I particularly feel does not go with Rock On 2‘s Magik band produced a much mature music in the first film. Crooned by Farhan Akhtar, it may be a fun song in the film but certainly not as an audio number.

4. Manzar Naya – Rock On 2 Music Review

This is probably one of the best songs from the album. The acoustic number has a good blend of music and lyrics. The song has a laid back feel to it and it instantly appeals to you. The simple strumming works its magic and this one will be your pick from the album if you have a liking for light numbers.

5. Tere Mere Dil – Rock On 2 Music Review

Tere Mere Dil is another impressive track from the album. Shraddha Kapoor croons it with a lot of honesty in her voice and this is the kind of song that her vocal quality matches to. She is better at crooning numbers which are slightly on the mellow side compared to the rock ones. This is my second most favorite track from the album.

6. Woh Jahaan – Rock On 2 Music Review

The music which takes off at the start of Woh Jahan is quite similar to Rihanna’s Unfaithful. Woh Jahan is an emotional track lyrically but does not grow on you with its music. Halfway through the song, I was quite bored and lost interest in completing it. Yet another disappointing number from the album.

7. Hoi Kiw / Chalo Chalo – Rock On 2 Music Review

Shillong’s popular band collaborates with veteran singer Usha Uthup for the song Chalo Chalo and it is a complete bliss. This is exactly the kind of songs I was expecting from the album and finally I find one. Usha Uthup’s energy is infectious and she makes this rock n roll song simply enjoyable.

8. Ishq Mastana – Rock On 2 Music Review

Ishq Mastana doesn’t blend well with the rest of the songs from the album. The song has been crooned by Digvijay Singh Pariyar & Shankar Mahadevan. It has Punjabi beats that seem to have no connection whatsoever to the film’s theme. Probably a situational number in the film, as an audio number, makes little sense.

Last Word – Rock On 2 Music Review

The soundtrack of Rock On 2 is a big disappointment compared to the prequel. There seems to be a lack of inspiration on the part of the composers or a heightened pressure to live up to the Rock On album. I am going with a 2.5/5 for the album.