Music Director/s: Ram Sampath

Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees is all set to release this Wednesday. The crime thriller also stars Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles.

The film’s music has been composed by Ram Sampath and has a good confluence of Gujarati folk considering the film’s setting being Ahmedabad.

Here’s a look the music of the film :

1. Laila Main Laila – Raees Music Review

The first song to be released from the film was Laila Main Laila, an item number featuring Sunny Leone. The song is a revamped version of 1980’s Qurbani track. Crooned by Pawni Pandey, the song has all the elements to make you groove to it. Pandey’s vocals sound fresh and give the song, the required seductive yet sophisticated flavor. The dance number is sure to stay in the party chartbusters list of 2017.

2. Zaalima – Raees Music Review

Zaalima is a typical romantic number that is significant with most Shah Rukh Khan films. Sung by Arijit Singh and Harshdeep Kaur, it is a love ballad that will appeal to everyone who has a liking for commercial numbers. Arijit is known to be the King of romance when it comes to vocals and lending his voice to the on-screen king of romance, Zaalima is certain to be a hit.

3. Udi Udi Jaye – Raees Music Review

Bringing in the flavor of Gujarat, Udi Udi Jaye is a Uttarayan special number. Sukhwinder Singh and Bhoomi Trivedi weave this magical number beautifully. The beats are peppy and perfect for a ‘Garba’ dance. The number could become a popular choice for school annual functions and even traditional events.

4. Dhingana – Raees Music Review

Dhingana is based on the main riff of Raees, the theme is simply superb but once the song takes off, it sounds quite similar to other Mika Singh tracks such as Tevar’s Madamiyaan. The singer is known for kicking in an energetic number every time he sings but Dhingana fails thanks to its not-so-appealing lyrics. This is not a number that you may prefer to listen to as an audio track.

5. Enu Naam Che Raees – Raees Music Review

For films like Raees, which come from crime/mystery genre, it is a challenge for composers to produce music that is relevant yet not an interference to the story. In case of Raees, it is songs like Enu Naam Che Raees that could have easily been avoided. Crooned by Ram Sampath and Tarannum Malik, there is nothing special in this song.

6. Saanson Ke – Raees Music Review

We don’t get to listen to K.K often these days. The singer croons Saanson Ke track from the film and quite frankly it is a disappointing number. The song is unimpressive lyrically. This will surely not enter your playlists!

7. Ghammar Ghammar – Raees Music Review

Ghammar Ghammar is a fast paced Gujarati folk number. The song is upbeat and will certainly be entertaining in theaters. As an audio track, it will not enjoy much popularity except amongst those from the community, who are familiar with it.

Last Word – Raees Music Review

Raees music album is average. Ram Sampath belts out only a few enjoyable tracks like Laila and Zaalima. A 2.5/5 for this!