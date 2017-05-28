Rating: 3.5/5 Stars (Three and half stars)

Music Director/s: Pritam Chakraborty

Since the past few months, Raabta actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon have been making headlines more for their off-screen chemistry rather than their sizzling hot on-screen one. Although both have denied being in a relationship with each other but rumours and gossips do not seem to die down.

Film producer Dinesh Vijan has turned director with this film, the release of which has become uncertain now after a legal notice from the makers of 2009 Telugu film Magadheera alleging plagiarism. Meanwhile, we focus on the tracks of the album, some of which have already become quite popular.

1. Ik Vaari Aa – Raabta Music Review

This song has the beautiful composer-singer-lyricist trio of Pritam-Arijit Singh-Amitabh Bhattacharya, which delivered 2016’s best album Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The song has a nice tempo that makes you tap your feet! Arijit’s voice adds some extra energy to the song! An enjoyable number, which is soon going to turn into this year’s party anthem!

2. Raabta – Raabta Music Review

Is Bollywood losing its capability to create new songs? If there are two remakes in an album of five songs, then this obviously raises this question and it is a big reason to worry. Why such a lack of originality in an album? This song is the remake of another song of the same name from the film Agent Vinod. Remember the song? It was also composed by Pritam, written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and sung by Shreya Ghoshal, Arijit Singh and Joi Barua. As for me, I still find the older version better. But the remake which has an increased tempo, new instruments and some fresh lyrics is also not bad. The remake has been sung by Arijit and Nikhita Gandhi.

3. Sadda Move – Raabta Music Review

This is a refreshing foot-tapping number written by Amitabh Bhattacharya along with Irshad Kamil and composed by Pritam. It has been sung by Diljit Dosanjh and Pardeep Singh Sran. The song lifts up the mood instantly. Words like ‘Tune Tumba Jo Bajaaya, Mujhe Bohut Zor Se Dance Aaya’ and ‘Oye Bhangra Ke Rhythm Mein, Tune Bharatanatyam Kyun Milaya’ are quirky and fun! Although there is no direct resemblance but the beats of the song reminds me of the Rang De Basanti title track sung by Daler Mehendi.

4. Lambiyaan Si Judaiyaan – Raabta Music Review

Arijit Singh is the champion when it comes to sad songs and he does not disappoint in this one either. The Sufi song talks about separation and the video shows Kriti Sanon parting ways with Sushant Singh Rajput and choosing Jim Sarbh over him. The heartbreak number has been sung by Arijit Singh and composed by Pritam’s JAM8. The song has been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, whose words lile ‘Naraaz ho chaahe Khuda, Duniya bhale raqeeb ho, Uff na karun hothon se main, Bas tu agar qareeb ho’ touch the soul.

5. Main Tera Boyfriend – Raabta Music Review

This is the remake of J Star’s 2015 Punjabi number Na Na Na Na. The remake is faster and has the Arijit Singh touch to it. Neha Kakkar and Meet Bros join him in this peppy number. This surely qualifies as the dance anthem of the year and is going to be equally popular as the original.

Last Word – Raabta Music Review

The album is enjoyable overall but as I said earlier, a little more originality would always be appreciated. The Arijit Singh-Pritam-Amitabh Bhattacharya trio never fails to enthral me and this album too is not an exception. It is really difficult to pick a favourite song from the album, all of them being equally good. If still given a choice I would like to mention Deepika Padukone starrer Raabta over the others. I would go with 3.5 stars for this semi-original album.