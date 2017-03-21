Rating: 3/5 Stars (Three stars)

Music Director/s: Shashwat Sachdev, Sameer Uddin

Anushka Sharma is all geared up with her second production, Phillauri starring herself along with Diljit Dosanjh and Suraj Sharma in lead roles. The film revolves around a Punjabi wedding which happens to have an unexpected guest in the form of Shashi – a friendly ghost.

Considering the film is high on Punjabi flavor, the music too has its traces. The music has been composed by Shashwat Sachdev and Jasleen Royal.

Here’s a look at the film’s music:

1. Dum Dum – Phillauri Music Review

Dum Dum with its Sufi-Punjabi feel, comes across as an impressive track. There is a sense of calm that this song brings with itself. Romy and Vivek Hariharan croon this track with a lot of finesse. The Indian musical arrangements work its way and the song has full on sufi flavor thanks to its musical setting. Also, it blends well with the film’s setting. Towards the end, the song paces up slightly and it sounds pure bliss.

This song has two more versions. One is Dum Dum Punjabi version which is equally good. It has more of a devotional feel to it. Another version of the song is a reprise, crooned by Diljit Dosanjh. There is little bit of a indo-western feel to it. It is not as good as the original.

2. What’s Up – Phillauri Music Review

The beats at the start of this song itself are enough to tell you how energetic a song this is. Mika Singh enthuses it with full Punjabi feel with his vocals. It is impossible to stand still with this track playing thanks to its catchy tune. What’s Up also has quirky lyrics and I particularly love it how Mika takes it a notch higher on the cool quotient. This peppy number is another addition to Punjabi wedding numbers list!

3. Sahiba – Phillauri Music Review

Sahiba was a part of the Phillauri trailer and has been on my mind ever since. After I heard the audio track, it appealed even more. Sahiba has a brilliant musical setting, just like Dum Dum. The Sufi love ballad has been crooned brilliantly by Romy and Pawni Pandey. After meeting with huge success with a song like Raees‘ Laila, Pandey’s Sahiba shows her versatility. She sings on a low pitch in this one and sounds angelic. This is surely one of the best songs from the album.

4. Naughty Billo – Phillauri Music Review

Naughty Billo is a completely fun Punjabi number. The foot-tapping beats are entertaining enough. Anushka Sharma even raps a small portion in the song and she does that with full confidence. Diljit Dosanjh who is already an established Punjabi singer also lends his voice for this song. The party track is certainly expected to become a favorite for many.

5. Bajaake Tumba – Phillauri Music Review

Bajaake Tumba has a folksy feel to it. The Punjabi track is lyrically a case of story-telling and sounds quite interesting. Beats are peppy and keep you entertained all through. It is not one of the best tracks from the album but neither is it the worst. One can enjoy it while it plays in the film since it seems more like a situational number.

6. Din Shagna Da – Phillauri Music Review

Din Shagna Da is a slow-paced track crooned by Jasleen Royal. The song’s music bears slight similarity with Kabira reprise. It makes up for a good hear even though it has a very signature Jasleen Royal feel to it.

Last Word – Phillauri Music Review

Phillauri album is a rare mix of Punjabi folk and indo-western music. Songs like Sahiba, Naughty Billo are high on appeal and are expected to become chartbusters. A 3/5 for this album!