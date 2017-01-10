Rating: 3.5/5 Stars (Three and half stars)

Music Director/s: A. R. Rahman

Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur are all geared up for the release of their upcoming film OK Jaanu.

The film’s music has been composed by A R Rahman and most of the songs have already become huge chartbusters.

Here’s a look at the music of the film:

1. OK Jaanu – OK Jaanu Music Review

The title track of the film is quite significant with its tunes, a Rahman track. Sung by A R Rahman and Srinidhi Venkatesh, the beats of the song are extremely energetic and set a great mood right from the start. With quirky lyrics that blend well with the music, this song is an immediate winner.

2. Enna Sona – OK Jaanu Music Review

Arijit Singh’s vocals have the quality to grow on you and with Rahman’s composition, Enna Sona turns out to be a brilliant track that immediately appeals to you with its emotional connect. The low key musical arrangements work in favor for this song. This is easily one of the best songs from the album. Like ‘Samjhawan‘, this song could enjoy a similar longevity.

3. Jee Lein – OK Jaanu Music Review

Jee Lein is a very unique track. It has the male vocals toned down pitch wise while the music takes a front seat. The EDM type musical arrangements are appealing and those who have a liking for western music will love the beats. Jee Lein is not a regular track and will appeal to a more niche audience, mainly who recognize Rahman’s work. Compared to the more commercial tracks like the title, this may not enjoy much popularity.

4. Kaara Fankara – OK Jaanu Music Review

If you have been a fan of Ok Kanmani‘s soundtrack, Kaara Attakari must have been your favorite. Kaara Fankara is the same track’s Hindi version and it is equally fun. The song’s upbeat and is likely to become a big chartbuster once the makers introduce it.

5. Saajan Ayo Re – OK Jaanu Music Review

Saajan Ayo Re is a classical track crooned by Jonita Gandhi and Nakash Aziz. The song is loaded on the Indian classical touch and will be a pick for people who have a liking towards it. Jonita has crooned it brilliantly and this song just proves her amazing versatility from The Break Up Song of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil to this.

6. Maula Wa Sallim – OK Jaanu Music Review

Like every Rahman album, this one too has one sufi track. Maula Wa Sallim is extremely soothing. Sung by A R Ameen, Rahman’s son, it is evident how the talent runs in the family. This will be another addition to your list of sufi favorites such as Kun Faya Kun, Khwaja Mere Khwaja etc.

7. Sunn Bhavara – OK Jaanu Music Review

This is hands down one of the best songs from the album. An Indian classical number, this song is rich on the overall feel. Singer Shashaa Tirupati sounds a lot like Rekha Bharadwaj and looks like one of Rahman’s rarest finds for the music industry.

8. The Humma Song – OK Jaanu Music Review

This song is presented as a tribute to Rahman in the album. The composer’s most famous track has been revamped by Baadshah with addition of rap portions and slowing down the original song’s tempo to make it a sensual one. It has already become a chartbuster and will succesfully drive audiences to theaters.

Last Word – OK Jaanu Music Review

Just like the film’s theme, which deals with layers of live-in relationships and love, the album too moves from being frivolous fun to heart-wrenching issues. OK Jaanu album is a win-win for all Rahman fans. I am going with a 3.5/5 for this one!