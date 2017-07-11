Rating: 3.5/5 stars (Three and half stars)

Music Director/s: Tanishk Baagchi, Javed – Mohsin, Vishal Mishra, Pranaay, Gourov- Roshin, Meet Bros, Tanishk – Vayu

Munna Michael is making all the right noises before its release with its amazing tracks! The film is about a gangster who aspires to dance and a dancer who hero worships the King of Pop, Michael Jackson!

While the story sounds intriguing, the tracks of the film, most of which are peppy dance numbers, have become a favourite especially among youngsters.

1. Main Hoon – Munna Michael Music Review

A peppy dance number which will make you not just tap your feet but get up and groove! This is an out and out dance number which is going to bag a place in the playlists of this year’s parties. The lyrics have been penned by Kumaar while the music has been composed by Tanishk Baagchi. Siddharth Mahadevan sets the mood right with his vocals.

2. Ding Dang – Munna Michael Music Review

An average rhythmic number which will remind you of the 90s. Right from the costume to the lyrics to the music, everything seems to have gone back 20 years. It does not qualify for a weekend party track but fits more in engagement ceremonies and weddings. The song has been composed by Javed – Mohsin and written by Danish Sabri and Sabbir Khan. It has been sung by Amit Mishra and Antara Mitra with rap by Parry G, Shivi and Danish Sabri.

3. Pyar Ho – Munna Michael Music Review

This is a soft romantic number which soothes the ears. The lyrics express the feelings of two souls who are completely and madly in love with each other. The soothing melodious track has been crooned by composer Vishal Mishra himself along with Sunidhi Chauhan while the words have been penned by Kumaar. Sanjoy Das does a nice job with the guitar and bass.

4. Swag – Munna Michael Music Review

This is undoubtedly one of the best tracks of the album. The energy of the song is just electrifying even though the tempo is not very high. The track is enjoyable and can be played on loop anywhere anytime! Pranaay has not only composed the number but also lent his vocals to it along with Brijesh Shandaliya. Kumaar and Sabbir Khan have worked on the lyrics. What I loved the most is the saxophone which opens the song and plays throughout.

5. Beparwah – Munna Michael Music Review

This is a perfect masala number which is capable of ruling the charts! A peppy, groovy number which is perfect to soar the party meter! However, the Gourov- Roshin number seems to suffer from a hangover of The Final Countdown. Beparwah has been written by Kumaar with vocals by Siddharth Basrur and Nandini Deb.

6. Shake Karaan – Munna Michael Music Review

Another dance number with a Punjabi flavour or should we say Baby Doll flavour? Yes you guessed that right! Baby Doll singer Kanika Kapoor has lent her voice to the track and plans to shake everyone from UK to Nainital! The rhythmic number has been composed by Meet Bros and sung by Kanika (the Baby Doll combo) and penned by Kumaar. Not just Baby Doll, the song also reminds me of another track from the same singer-composer, Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan.

7. Feel The Rhythm – Munna Michael Music Review

This is also an out and out dance number composed and sung by Pranaay feat Rahul Pandey. The words have been penned by Pranaay and Sabbir Khan. I can visualise Tiger Shroff swaying to the tunes of this song with his body which is as flexible as elastic. This is an enjoyable track which will make you tap your feet.

8. Beat It Bijuriya – Munna Michael Music Review

A hatke number which will lift your mood instantly. This is an Indo-western fusion track which uses instruments like Shahnai and Nadaswaram. The track with quirky lyrics has been written composed by Tanishk – Vayu and sung by Asses Kaur and Renesa Baadchi. The song is peppy and will make you want to forget everything and dance, an ideal track for a film like this!

9. Pyar Ho (Redux) – Munna Michael Music Review

This is a slower and sadder version of Pyar Ho crooned by Sunidhi Chauhan. This is one of those numbers which are kept in the movie to force the audience to cry. I found the original one better.

10. Swag Rebirth – Munna Michael Music Review

This is the Swag song with more rap and more swag. This will be a favourite with those who enjoy rap music but others will also like the peppy number.

Last Word – Munna Michael Music Review

This is an interesting album which brings together an array of talented music composers of Bollywood. The result? An amazing album! Although the album is dominated by dance numbers but going by the story of Munna Michael, that seems pretty obvious. If you are a fan of peppy numbers, you’ll love it.

Swag, Beparwah, Main Hoon and Beat It Bijuriya are my picks from the album.