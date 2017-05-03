Rating: 3.5/5 stars (Three and a half stars)

Music Director/s: Sachin-Jigar

User Rating:

Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Meri Pyaari Bindu is all set to hit theatres on 12th May. The album, composed by Sachin-Jigar offers a good variety of soft, retro and Indi-pop music, with soft numbers dominating the list. The film being set in Kolkata, Bengali lyrics in Khol Do Bahein add to the flavour. Afeemi, Yeh Jawani Teri, Iss Tarah and Khol Do Bahein are our picks from the album.

Let’s talk about the songs in the album one by one:

Afeemi – Meri Pyaari Bindu Music Review

You will instantly fall in love with this sweet, soft track. Just like afeem, the song too gives you a musical high! Afeemi, penned by Kausar Munir and composed by Sachin-Jigar is surely going to be the love ballad of this year. The lyrics are simple yet beautiful. Singers Jigar Saraiya and Sanah Moidutty add sweetness with their honey-laden voice. Parineeti and Ayushmann’s cute chemistry in the video complements the song. Afeemi is addictive and can be heard on loop. The song will make everyone want to fall in love!

Yeh Jawaani Teri – Meri Pyaari Bindu Music Review

The first time you listen to this song, you will think, where have I heard this before? The jazz-based number has a very retro feel to it and transports you back to the days of R D Burman. The choreography is also a perfect match. The lyrics, penned by Kausar Munir are quirky and fun. The reference to kites makes it all the more enjoyable. The peppy number has been composed by Sachin-Jigar, while Nakash Aziz and Jonita Gandhi add zing with their voice. Right from a quintessential frowning Bengali mother to North Kolkata trams and football, the video has the perfect Kolkata touch.

Haareya – Meri Pyaari Bindu Music Review

This is just another Arijit Singh number. There is nothing special about the song apart from the fact that it has been sung by Arijit Singh. The lyrics by Priya Saraiya are nice and romantic but the tune is monotonous, which limits its possibilities and makes it avoidable. Due to the monotony of the tune, the song appears to be a bit lengthy. With such wonderful lyrics, the song surely could have been better.

Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin – Meri Pyaari Bindu Music Review

The soulful track has been composed by Sachin-Jigar and penned by Kausar Munir. However, Parineeti Chopra is surely not the best choice to sing this one. This can be called a good try on behalf of an actress but she needs to improve a lot as a singer. Is there a dearth of professional singers in Bollywood? Leaving this fact aside, the song is beautiful and casts a spell on the listener. The lyrics are beautiful and makes one engage in deep thoughts. However, the song seems to end a little abruptly.

Iss Tarah – Meri Pyaari Bindu Music Review

Remember Meri Neend Ud Gayi Hai by A Band of Boys? Composers Sachin-Jigar perhaps had the Indi-pop track playing on loop on their minds while giving music to Iss Tarah. No, we are not saying this. Listen to both songs one after the other and you’ll figure out the influence yourself. Iss Tarah, also penned by Kausar Munir, is an enjoyable track, especially for 90’s kids who have grown up listening to A Band of Boys, Bombay Vikings and others. Although the track lacks originality but it surely is entertaining, credit goes to singers Clinton Cerejo and Dominique Cerejo.

Khol De Baahein – Meri Pyaari Bindu Music Review

The song, which has a mix of Hindi and Bengali lyrics, celebrates life. It talks about opening your arms and flying amidst the clouds. It teaches one to live life to the fullest while being fearlessly independent. Kudos to Kausar Munir and Rana Mazumder for the beautiful words! Khol De Baahein is another excellent performance by Monali Thakur, who adds extra softness to the track by singing it in almost a whispering manner. Sachin-Jigar does an outstanding job, especially with the guitar. The song lingers on your mind for long!

Last Word – Meri Pyaari Bindu Music Review

An entertaining album with a refreshing use of variety — kudos to Sachin-Jigar! The entire album can be heard on loop. Afeemi is surely the best track from the album. It does not deserve to be rated below 3.5/5 stars!