Rating: 3.5/5 Stars (Three and half stars)

Music Director/s: Rajesh Roshan

User Rating:

Kaabil marks Rajesh Roshan’s comeback as a composer after a good three-year-long gap, his last musical venture being Krrish 3, which released in 2013. The Filmfare award winning composer does not disappoint in Kaabil too and weaves magic with his tunes!

Here’s a look at the music of the film:

1. Kaabil Hoon – Kaabil Music Review

This is the very first track to be released from the film and also happens to be its title track. A melodious and rhythmic number, Kaabil Hoon is capable of lifting up your sombre mood. The soothing number has been sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Palak Muchhal. The lyrics have been penned by Nasir Faraaz. The song will continue to linger on your mind long after you listen to it.

2. Haseeno Ka Deewana – Kaabil Music Review

Those who loved the original track sung by Kishore Kumar may not be too fond of its remake but a remixed version of the song can just be ideal to fit into the playlist of pubs and parties. It is an out and out dance number which will make you tap your feet. The remake has been sung by Payal Dev. Raftaar does a good job on the rap.

3. Kuch Din – Kaabil Music Review

Kuch Din is a soft romantic melancholy number which touches your heart. Jubin Nautiyal is just the perfect choice to do justice to such a song. His voice brings tears to the eyes. The beautiful lyrics have been written by Manoj Muntashir.

4. Mon Amour – Kaabil Music Review

French words ‘mon amour’ translate to ‘my love’ in English. This is a foot-tapping, peppy number which will make you dance till you lose your breath! Vishal Dadlani’s sexy voice surely adds the extra zing to it! Penned by Manoj Muntashir, Mon Amour is a refreshing song, which could be heard on loop.

5. Kisse Se Pyaar Hojaye – Kaabil Music Review

It’s pretty challenging to even think of remaking a Kishore Kumar number as popular as Kisi Se Pyaar Ho Jaye, but Gourov-Roshin took up the challenge and did a pretty decent job! If you don’t compare it to the original Kishore Kumar classic, you will love the song. Jubin Nautiyal has lent his magical voice to Kisse Se Pyaar Hojaye.

Last Word – Kaabil Music Review

Rajesh Roshan is back, with a bang! The album offers a good variety of tracks – from melancholy to foot-tapping dance numbers and jovial songs. Even the remakes of old Kishore Kumar classics are refreshing and pleasurable. Our pick would surely be Mon Amour and Kisse Se Pyaar Hojaye! 3.5/5 from us and a big thumbs up to the musicians!