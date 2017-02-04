Rating: 2.5/5 Stars (Two and half stars)

Music Director/s: Meet Bros, Manj Music

Akshay Kumar, Huma Qureshi starrer Jolly LLB 2 is all set to hit the theaters on 10th February.

The film is a sequel to the 2013 film starring Boman Irani and Arshad Warsi.

Jolly LLB 2’s music album has been released and has been composed by various artists.

Here’s a look at Jolly LLB 2’s music album:

1. Go Pagal

Go Pagal was the first song to be released from Jolly LLB 2 and became a hit instantly. It is a fun, upbeat Holi song that brings in the festive flavor perfectly. Sung by Raftaar and Nindy Kaur, Go Pagal has a very desi touch and that’s quite appealing. It is certain to enter your Holi playlist this season.

2. Bawara Mann

Bawara Mann is a romantic number from the album sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Neeti Mohan. With a light musical setting, it makes up for a soothing love ballad that will appeal to all those who have a thing for romantic songs. Jubin who recently also sang for the popular title track of Kaabil, shows a good amount of versatility with this song.

3. Jolly Good Fellow

The popular Jolly Good Fellow has been revamped by Meet Bros and the desi version of the song goes like, “He’s a jolly good fellow, Jai Kanhaiya Laal ki bolte chalo.” Yes! while the lyrics department is clearly messed up for this song, its the catchy music that you just cannot avoid. This is one of those songs that if played on the radio, you won’t get bored. It has been crooned by Shabbir Ahmed and Meet Bros. The rap portions in the song do not blend well with the rest of the musical arrangements here.

4. O Re Rangreza

O Re Rangreza is a Qawaali crooned by the powerhouse performer, Sukhwinder Singh. The track is high on emotion but its placement in the film as well as the album which is otherwise quirky seems a little awkward. It is a track that will appeal to everyone who has a taste for Qawaalis.

Last Word – Jolly LLB 2 Music Review

Jolly LLB 2’s music is strictly average and low on longevity. Baawra Mann is one of the nicest tracks from the album. A 2.5/5 for this soundtrack.