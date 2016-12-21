Rating: 3/5 Stars (Three stars)

Music Director/s: Pritam

Aamir Khan starrer Dangal is all set to release this week. The film, which is a sports drama based on the real life journey of Indian wrestler Mahavir Phoghat, has already received rave reviews for its trailer.

Also starring Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sakshi Tanwar in lead roles, the film has been helmed by Nitesh Tiwari.

Pritam’s music has already found its way into the top charts and here is a look at the songs from the film:

1. Haanikaarak Bapu – Dangal Music Review

One of the first tracks to be released from the film, Haanikarak Bapu will appeal to you instantly, with its innocence. The lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya are simply hilarious and give a flavor of nostalgia for all adults about their childhood. Not only is the writing smart, one has to also credit young singers Sarwar Khan and Sartaz Khan Barna for the brilliant energy they bring in to the song with their vocals. Pritam makes the song extremely catchy and is high on recall value thanks to its main riff.

2. Dhaakad – Dangal Music Review

Raftaar’s rap song Dhaakad is high on attitude and it’s the right one. A descriptive number for the lead characters of the film, the song actually expresses how strong the Phoghat girls are. Also Pritam gives it the right beats to make it sound rustic.

There is another version of this song that has been crooned by Aamir Khan. There is nothing extraordinary about this number. It’s promotional purpose may work but as an audio track, the original is better.

3. Gilehriyaan – Dangal Music Review

Jonita Gandhi’s Gilehriyaan is an extremely cute track. The soft number, rightly taps into the spirit of Geeta’s journey in exploring her girly side. Gandhi’s vocals compliment well to musical setting. After her recent Break Up song with Pritam, Gilehriyaan proves how versatile the singer is. This is one of the best tracks from the album.

4. Dangal – Dangal Music Review

The title track of the film is what one would have expected it to be. High on the energetic vocals of Daler Mehendi, the song makes up for a good hear. Particularly, the song will be impressive in the film than an audio track. Nonetheless, as a composer, Pritam does a fairly good job.

5. Naina – Dangal Music Review

The only Arijit Singh track in the album, Naina is an emotional track that is expected to be a tear-jerker in the film. Arijit does a good job but it’s Pritam’s musical arrangements that impress us more. The song is a little short too.

6. Idiot Banna – Dangal Music Review

Nooran sisters come together for this wedding number. Idiot Banna is an upbeat number but doesn’t blend well with the other songs from the album which have a more modern touch to it. It may have a better significance in the film, as an audio number it will not enjoy much popularity.

Last Word – Dangal Music Review

The soundtrack of Dangal is adequately entertaining. Hanikaarak Bapu, Dhaakad are easily winning tracks from this album. A 3/5 for this album.