Rating: 1.5/5 Stars (One and half stars)

Music Director/s: Prasad Sashte

Commando 2 starring Vidyut Jammwal, Esha Gupta, Adah Sharma and Freddy Daruwala in lead roles, is all set to release this month. The film is a sequel to 2013 action drama Commando.

Action dramas usually stay away from having lengthy soundtracks and Commando 2 kind of follows the same trend. The film’s music has been composed by Mannan Shah and singers like Armaan Mallik, Aditi Singh Sharma, Jubin Nautiyal have contributed tracks to this album.

Let’s have a look at the soundtrack here:

1. Hare Krishna Hare Ram – Commando 2 Music Review

Pritam’s popular track, Hare Krishna Hare Rama from Bhool Bhoolaiya has been recreated in this album. Retaining the original tune, Gourov-Rishin have added Rap by Raftaar and few more beats to the song. The lyrics have been changed, other than the key line. Crooned by Armaan Mallik and Ritika, the song is not as entertaining as the original one. Armaan’s vocals are not powerful enough compared to the added beats. It’s as if composers have run out of originality that they have to recreate old numbers. Especially in this case where the film has no connection to the song and it is clearly just an attempt to grab the viewer’s attention.

2. Tere Dil Mein – Commando 2 Music Review

Tere Dil Mein Kya Hai is a quite a commercial number and has a good backing of musical arrangements. Armaan Mallik croons it well, keeping you decently hooked to it. This is not a song you would want to listen to over and over so it will not enjoy any longevity. Mannan Shah’s musical arrangements are interesting and the composer has a scope to expand more in terms of crowd pleasing music.

The song has another version which is a club mix. It seems like a unnecessary addition. Adding club beats to this is certainly killing the song’s overall vibe. Also, Armaan’s vocals seem unsuitable with this musical setting.

3. Seedha Saadha – Commando 2 Music Review

Amit Mishra shot to fame with Ae Dil Hai Mushkil‘s Bulleya. The singer can comfortably sing at a high pitch, we have no doubt about that but with Commando 2‘S Seedha Saadha, the vocalist goes slightly overboard. I have a major issue with Mannan Shah’s musical arrangements that keep wavering through out the song. There is lack of coherency here and hence you hardly connect to any bit of it.

The reprise version of Seedha Saadha has been sung by Jubin Nautiyal. It sounds much better than the original. There is a flow to this version that’s clearly missing in the first one. Yet, the song has no quality to grow on you.

4. Commando (Title Track) – Commando 2 Music Review

Why do Bollywood composers and filmmakers not realize that a forced title track is useless. You cannot make a title track that has lyrics on a repetitive mode saying ‘Commando‘. Not only is this song lyrically weak, the music too is quite ‘been there, heard that’. With a chorus, it sounds even more irritating. Aditi Singh Sharma gives her best but nothing can save this boring track.

If the title track wasn’t unnecessary enough, there is also an English version to it where Aditi Singh Sharma croons the track with an accent. The song is chaotic and is remotely uplifting your musical senses.

Last Word – Commando 2 Music Review

Commando 2 title track is extremely weak. Armaan Mallik’s Tere Dil Mein is one of the best tracks from the album, rest are completely avoidable. A 1.5/5 for this album.